The Golden State Warriors seem to be on a collision course with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, and the San Antonio Spurs are struggling to get into the fight. The Warriors can close out the Spurs, clinch a third straight trip to the NBA Finals and move to 12-0 in the postseason when they visit San Antonio for Game 4 on Monday.

The Spurs put up a better effort at home in Game 3 than they managed in Game 2, but the absence of Kawhi Leonard left them without a go-to scorer to combat Golden State's runs in the 120-108 setback. "You have to give everything you have for the next one," San Antonio guard Manu Ginobili, who scored 21 points off the bench in Game 3, told reporters. "For us to win, we have to play at a 10 level, and (the Warriors) have to play at a seven. And we have to make them play a seven and play our best game." Golden State played at a 10 for most of the last two games but isn't taking anything for granted against a proud Spurs squad. "Nah, it's not inevitable," Warriors forward Draymond Green told reporters. "We've lost a lead before, so we've got to come out on Monday and try to close this thing out."

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: Kevin Durant took control of Game 3 with 19 of his 33 points in the third quarter and went 11-of-19 from the floor in the contest to mark his fifth straight postseason game shooting 50 percent or better. "The third quarter, I just went out there and played, not worrying about anything," Durant told reporters. "Just played every possession, tried to play hard as I can, and I was able to score." Durant isn't the only Warriors player not having much trouble scoring, as fellow former MVP Stephen Curry is averaging 30 points on 55.6 percent shooting in the first three games of the series.

ABOUT THE SPURS: San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich called it "likely" that Leonard will miss Game 4, and forward David Lee is likely to sit as well after suffering a reported partial tear of his left patella tendon. The shorthanded Spurs will continue to lean on the likes of 39-year-old Ginobili and second-year guard Jonathan Simmons, who is starting in place of Leonard. "The competitiveness was great," Popovich told reporters of his club after Game 3. "Every time you look up, you're playing against four All-Stars, so you better be pretty perfect, and competitiveness-wise, I couldn't ask for anything more. We turned it over too much, and we've got to make some more shots. But it's a helluva team."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Warriors C Zaza Pachulia (heel) sat out Game 3 and is questionable for Monday.

2. San Antonio PF LaMarcus Aldridge averaged 13 points on 11-of-28 shooting in the last two games.

3. Golden State SG Klay Thompson scored 17 points in Game 3, matching his total from the first two contests.

PREDICTION: Warriors 116, Spurs 106