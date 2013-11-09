Spurs 76, Warriors 74: Tony Parker scored 18 points as San Antonio continued its home dominance over Golden State.

Kawhi Leonard added 13 points and seven rebounds as the only other player in double figures for the Spurs, who have won 30 straight regular-season home games over the Warriors.

Toney Douglas scored 21 points off the bench and David Lee collected 13 and 10 rebounds for Golden State, which won at San Antonio during the playoffs last spring but could not find the magic in its first regular-season trip back without Stephen Curry. The sharpshooter sat out with a bone bruise in his left ankle.

The Warriors got off to a slow start without Curry and struggled to 37.5 percent shooting in the first half to go into the break down 40-33. Douglas began to get hot in the third quarter and buried a 3-pointer to cut it to 44-40 before Leonard scored on two straight possessions to keep the Spurs clear.

San Antonio scored the final five points of the third quarter to go into the final stanza with a 64-55 cushion and pushed it to double digits on Boris Diaw’s layup with 10:56 remaining. Golden State began to claw its way back with an 11-3 run, drawing to within 69-66 on Jermaine O’Neal’s free throws with 6:28 to play.

Lee set Klay Thompson up for a 3-pointer and knocked down a short shot of his own to pull the Warriors close at 73-71 before Parker buried a jumper. Andre Iguodala and Parker took turns splitting a pair of free throws before two from Lee at the line made it a 76-74 gap with 2:23 left.

Parker had two chances to extend the lead but had a shot blocked after Lee’s free throws and missed a pair at the line with 16 seconds left. Golden State had the final possession but Andrew Bogut’s pass was knocked away and Iguodala could not hit a jumper as time expired.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Warriors entered the game leading the NBA in scoring at an average of 110.8 points and had scored at least 98 in each of their previous five games. … Curry had an MRI reveal the bone bruise and is officially listed as day-to-day. … Spurs G Manu Ginobili and F Tim Duncan combined to shoot 6-for-22.