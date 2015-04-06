Leonard’s career best carries Spurs past Warriors

SAN ANTONIO -- If Kawhi Leonard raises the bar any higher, the San Antonio Spurs will have to spring for repairs to the ceiling of the AT@T Center.

Leonard matched his career best for the regular season with 26 points and set a personal mark with seven steals as the Spurs defeated Golden State 107-92 Sunday night for their seventh consecutive victory.

The 6-foot-7 forward played only 24 minutes -- none in the fourth quarter. Forward Tim Duncan scored 19 points for the Spurs, and guard Danny Green had 18.

“Kawhi was phenomenal,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “He was the best player on the floor.”

Meanwhile, Duncan made 6 of 7 shots from the field and 7 of 8 free throws in the game. Green hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Golden State (63-14) had its 12-game winning streak snapped one night after Kerr set an NBA record for most victories by a rookie coach with a win at Dallas.

Guard Stephen Curry led Golden State with 24 points, converting 5 of 10 3-point attempts. But his running mate, guard Klay Thompson, scored just six, nearly 16 fewer than his average. Thompson converted 3 of 11 shots.

Leonard, MVP of the 2014 NBA Finals when the Spurs won their fifth championship, leads the Spurs (51-26) in scoring with more than 16 points a game. He leads the league in steals.

Spurs guard Cory Joseph said excelling at both ends “is tough. That requires a lot of energy.”

Perhaps the most notable of Leonard’s seven steals was when he reached in and swiped the ball from Curry, an MVP candidate, in the third quarter to start a one-man fast break. Leonard finished with a dunk. He began guarding Curry after he scored 13 points in less than two minutes early in the third quarter. Curry didn’t score again.

Leonard said stealing the ball from Curry wasn’t more satisfying than others.

“It’s really just about playing and living in the moment,” Leonard said.

San Antonio played without Tiago Splitter, the starting center who left a game against Denver on Friday with tightness in his right calf. Coach Gregg Popovich said he expects Splitter to also miss games against Oklahoma City and Houston on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It’s not real serious, but enough to keep him out for a while,” Popovich said.

Splitter missed 18 straight games early in the season with the same injury, and he struggled for a long stretch after returning. Then the Spurs won 16 of 19 games, before facing Golden State, with Splitter having been elevated from reserve to his usual role as a starter.

They were just fine without him on Sunday against an opponent that tends to use small lineups. Leonard and Green staked the Spurs to a 57-38 halftime lead with 16 points apiece. They led by 14 after the first quarter. Green made four 3-pointers in the half, while Leonard was all over the place. He produced three dunks, a couple of driving layups, and a pair of perimeter jumpers, one of them a trey. And this: five steals in the half along with four rebounds and three assists.

Curry said the Warriors should learn something from the Spurs’ fast start and their own slow one.

“Every possession is crucial,” Curry said. “If you are trying to win on the road against playoff teams, you have to start off the game better.”

NOTES: Golden State G Shaun Livingston was suspended one game for hitting Dallas F Dirk Nowitzki in the groin on Saturday. Livingston sat out Sunday’s game. ... Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about the temptation to rest starters Sunday in honor of his former coach with the Spurs, Gregg Popovich, who has been known to do that. “I actually thought about that, maybe the Gregg Popovich Memorial Rest Game,” Kerr joked. “The problem was it wasn’t a national TV game. If it was like a 12:30 game with (announcers) Mike Breen and (Jeff) Van Gundy here, I would have done it for sure.” ... Spurs C Tiago Splitter missed the game against Golden State Sunday with tightness in his right calf that forced him to leave a game against Denver on Friday in the first half. ...The Spurs, after having to guard Golden State’s All-Star backcourt of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, next face the NBA’s No. 2 and No. 1 scorers on consecutive nights, Oklahoma City G Russell Westbrook on Tuesday and Houston G James Harden a day later.