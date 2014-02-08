Preview: Warriors at Suns

The Golden State Warriors fought their way out of an offensive hole on Thursday despite being down two starters. The Warriors hope to at least have Andrew Bogut back when they visit the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. The Suns dropped their last two games to slip behind Golden State in the Western Conference standings and were beaten up on the interior in a 122-108 loss at Houston on Wednesday.

The Warriors don’t have the interior presence to take advantage of Phoenix’s weakness in that area with David Lee (shoulder/hip) and Bogut (shoulder) out of the lineup but they do have a pair of shooters in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson that rivals any set in the league. Those two combined for 56 points in Thursday’s 102-87 triumph over the Chicago Bulls and did most of their damage in the final three quarters after another sluggish start. The Suns were held in check by that same Chicago team earlier in the week and will need to tighten up a perimeter defense that allowed the Rockets to knock down 11-of-16 from beyond the arc on Wednesday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (30-20): Curry and Thompson combined to go 7-for-12 from 3-point range on Thursday and are first and second in the league, respectively, in made 3-pointers on the season. “That’s how they made it in this league,” coach Mark Jackson told reporters of the two. “They are incredible shooters. I won’t forget and I will never tell them to stop shooting. It won’t happen.” Curry expects to have one pick-and-roll partner back in Bogut on Saturday but Lee will likely sit out again. Draymond Green got the start in Lee’s place on Thursday and provided a strong defensive presence to go along with nine points and seven rebounds.

ABOUT THE SUNS (29-20): Phoenix failed to defend the perimeter and failed to defend the paint on Thursday, allowing Dwight Howard to go off for 34 points and 14 rebounds. “We didn’t stop anybody,” coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters. “…There was no resistance for them to put up 122, really, with ease.” The back-to-back losses have not slowed Goran Dragic, who reached 20 points in his sixth straight game with 23 against the Rockets and added eight assists and six rebounds. The point guard will represent the Suns in the All-Star skills competition next weekend.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors have taken seven of the last eight meetings but dropped a 106-102 decision at the Suns on Dec. 15.

2. Curry is 16-for-23 from 3-point range in Golden State’s last three wins.

3. Phoenix G Leandro Barbosa has scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time since joining the team on Jan. 8.

PREDICTION: Suns 106, Warriors 98