March 10, 2015 / 4:46 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Warriors at Suns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

If the Phoenix Suns expect to stay in contention for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, now is the time to make their move. The Suns open a stretch of nine of 10 at home when they host the West-leading Golden State Warriors on Monday. Phoenix will have to earn it with seven games against playoff contenders during that stretch, beginning with the Warriors and including the Eastern Conference-leading Atlanta Hawks this week.

The Suns sure made it look like they were ready to battle when they overcame a late 15-point deficit in Brooklyn on Friday but could not carry that momentum and dropped an 89-79 decision at Cleveland on Saturday to finish off a 2-2 road trip. Phoenix could catch a break with the Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back after finishing off a 3-0 homestand with a 106-98 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (49-12): Golden State is 5 1/2 games in front of the Memphis Grizzlies in the race for the best record in the West and had no problem with a pair of playoff contenders in easy wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Clippers this weekend. Stephen Curry busted out his usual assortment of highlight passes and impossible 3-pointers in both games but Draymond Green was the most consistent force with 18 points and nine rebounds against the Mavericks and a game-high 23 in the win over Los Angeles. Green struggled on the back end of a six-game road trip but went 25-of-43 from the floor over the homestand while turning the ball over once.

ABOUT THE SUNS (33-31): Phoenix stunned Brooklyn with its comeback on Friday but shot 35.7 percent from the floor on Saturday as Eric Bledsoe slumped to seven points on 3-of-12 shooting and did not attempt a free throw. Bledsoe is at his most effective when he is attacking on offense and went 14-of-17 from the line in back-to-back wins at Orlando and the Nets. The Suns have dropped 11 of their last 16 games, a stretch that began with a 106-87 setback at Golden State on Jan. 31.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The home team has taken six straight in the series, including a 107-95 Suns win on Nov. 9.

2. Curry has hit multiple 3-pointers in 18 consecutive games and at least one in 53 straight.

3. Phoenix C Alex Len (ankle) sat out Saturday and is questionable for Monday.

PREDICTION: Warriors 109, Suns 95

