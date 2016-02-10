Preview: Warriors at Suns

The Golden State Warriors have dominated the NBA and look to enter the All-Star break with their 11th straight victory when they visit the struggling Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Golden State sits with a stellar 47-4 record after beating the Houston Rockets 123-110 on Tuesday and arrives in Phoenix with a 23-4 road mark.

The Warriors have the best record through 51 games in NBA history as the 1966-67 Philadelphia 76ers dropped their 51st game to fall to 46-5. Golden State won this season’s first two meetings with the Suns by an average of 22 points with point guard Stephen Curry scoring 41 points in the first contest and shooting guard Klay Thompson pouring in 43 in the second. Curry had 35 points and nine assists Tuesday and is averaging 37.3 points over the last three games. Phoenix is experiencing a dreadful season and has lost eight straight games and 25 of its last 28.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (47-4): Curry was the only one of the three Golden State All-Stars to have a big contest against the Rockets as Thompson (13 points on 5-of-19 shooting) and power forward Draymond Green (eight points) had low-scoring outings. Center Andrew Bogut was one of the players to step up as he had 13 points, 11 rebounds and a season-best six blocked shots for his first double-double since Dec. 23. The Warriors are averaging 122.3 points during their winning streak and have scored 120 or more on seven occasions during the stretch.

ABOUT THE SUNS (14-39): Phoenix dropped to 0-4 under interim coach Earl Watson when it suffered a 122-106 loss to Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday and Watson wasn’t the least dismayed over the latest defeat. “I think you see our team - we’re growing, we’re getting better,” Watson told reporters. “We’re not discouraged. We won’t be discouraged.” Power forward Markieff Morris is producing encouraging results as the firing of Jeff Hornacek sent him from the doghouse to the starting lineup and Morris is averaging 21 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists since Watson took over.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors have won five straight meetings and 13 of the past 16.

2. Curry made seven 3-pointers against the Rockets and has 19 over the last three games.

3. Phoenix third-year G Archie Goodwin is taking advantage of the club’s plethora of backcourt injuries to average 18.5 points and 7.3 assists over the past four games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 118, Suns 92