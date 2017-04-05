Preview: Warriors at Suns

The Golden State Warriors have recorded 12 straight victories and are the winningest team over a three-season span in NBA history entering Wednesday's road game against the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors defeated Minnesota 121-107 on Tuesday for their record 204th win over the last three campaigns, breaking a tie with the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls (1995-98).

"It's a great accomplishment. That team is considered one of the best, if not the best, of all-time," shooting guard Klay Thompson said in a postgame television interview after scoring 41 points. "Obviously, we have bigger goals we want to accomplish, but that's something to be proud of because that's a mark of consistency." Golden State has used its hot streak to open a 3 1/2-game lead over second-place San Antonio in the Western Conference and could clinch the top seed if it defeats Phoenix and the Spurs fall to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Warriors have won 10 straight and 18 of their last 21 meetings with the Suns, who limp into the contest with a 12-game losing streak. Phoenix has allowed 110 or more points on nine occasions during the stretch and ranks last in the NBA in scoring defense (113.3).

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (64-14): Golden State is clicking on all cylinders and is anticipating Saturday's expected return of All-Star forward Kevin Durant (left knee), who will miss his 19th consecutive game on Wednesday. Durant traveled with the squad to Phoenix and is scheduled to test his knee in a scrimmage on Thursday before being re-evaluated and potentially cleared to play. Coach Steve Kerr said after the victory over Minnesota that both All-Star forward Draymond Green and valuable swingman Andre Iguodala will sit out against the Suns.

ABOUT THE SUNS (22-56): Rookie point guard Tyler Ulis is getting a long look with Eric Bledsoe (knee) shut down for the season, and he posted career highs of 34 points (on 15-of-22 shooting) and nine rebounds to go along with nine assists in Sunday's 123-116 loss to Houston. Ulis is averaging 14.8 points and 9.1 assists in 11 games as a starter and is displaying he has the abilities to be an eventual full-time starting floor leader. "I'm just trying to pick my spots," Ulis told reporters after the Houston contest. "I usually look to pass coming off screens and things like that, and I'm learning to ... pick my battles, when to shoot, when to pass."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors won this season's first three meetings by an average of 16 points.

2. Thompson drained seven 3-pointers against Minnesota - his third time knocking down seven in the last nine games.

3. Phoenix PF Marquese Chriss is slated to start his 72nd game, the most by a Suns rookie since Michael Finley (also 72) in 1995-96.

PREDICTION: Warriors 131, Suns 106