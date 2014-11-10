(Updated: CHANGES the 12 points and nine rebounds to Harrison Barnes and not Andrew Bogut in Para 3)

Suns 107, Warriors 95: Gerald Green scored 16 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as host Phoenix dominated the final period to knock off previously undefeated Golden State.

Isaiah Thomas scored 15 of his 22 in the fourth and added seven assists as the Suns outscored the Warriors 36-16 in the last stanza. Goran Dragic scored 19 points and Marcus Morris collected 17 points and nine rebounds as Phoenix snapped a two-game slide.

Stephen Curry recorded a dubious triple-double with 28 points, 10 assists and 10 turnovers for Golden State, which was missing starters Klay Thompson (hand) and David Lee (hamstring). Draymond Green added 22 points and nine rebounds while Harrison Barnes chipped in 12 and nine for the Warriors.

Green’s 3-pointer capped a 9-1 run opening the fourth quarter and knotted it at 80 before his off-balance 3-pointer midway through the period put the Suns on top 90-86. Green buried another triple to make it 95-88 with 4:46 to play and Thomas’ basket with 1:52 left made it a 14-point gap as Golden State pulled its starters.

Curry put up 22 points and the Warriors shot 58.8 percent from the field in the first half to take a 58-47 lead into the break. Marcus Morris’ 3-pointer capped a 10-0 run to chop the deficit to 62-59 with 8:47 left in the third but Golden State recovered to lead by as much as 12 points before settling for a 79-71 advantage heading into the final 12 minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Curry went 4-of-10 from beyond the arc and has hit at least one 3-pointer in 75 straight games, the fifth longest streak in NBA history. … Golden State finished with 27 turnovers and has 53 in the last two games. … Thomas went 13-of-14 from the free-throw line to help make up for a 4-of-13 performance from the field.