Curry leads Warriors to victory over Suns

PHOENIX -- Upset by a few late first-half turnovers, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr chastised star guard and MVP candidate Stephen Curry at halftime. Curry took it out on Phoenix.

Curry scored 25 of his 36 points in the second half when the Warriors became the second team in the NBA to reach 50 victories this season with a 98-80 victory over the Suns at US Airways Center on Monday.

“He got on me about being smart, because we have to close the quarters out better than we did,” Curry said. “That was pretty much it.”

That was pretty much all that was necessary. Curry made six 3-pointers in the second half, skipping back on defense after one and flexing on the sidelines after going to the ground after his final two in the fourth quarter.

”I think I skipped a couple of times on his shots,“ Kerr said. ”He’s so unique. I don’t think there is anybody in the league who can do what he does, shooting and dribbling and creating plays.

“He just took the game over.”

Related Coverage Preview: Warriors at Suns

Klay Thompson added 25 points and made 4-of-8 3-point attempts and forward Draymond Green had 11 points and 10 rebounds to help the Warriors (50-12) reach 50 victories about four hours after Atlanta (50-13) got there by routing Philadelphia.

The Warriors’ start is a franchise best, and they became the first team since the 2010-11 San Antonio Spurs to reach 50 victories in 62 games while breaking a three-game losing streak in Phoenix. The Spurs were 51-11 that year.

”That means a lot,“ said Curry, who in his sixth season is the longest-tenured Warrior. ”We’ve been through some rough times, and the organization the last 20, 25 years has kind of been struggling to get back to that championship-caliber level.

“We obviously have a lot of work to do left in the playoffs. That’s our biggest goal.”

Guard Eric Bledsoe led the Suns with 19 points and guard Brandon Knight had 13. Knight scored all of his points in the first 18 minutes before suffering a sprained left ankle on a drive to the basket with 4:17 remaining in the first half. He did not return, although the Suns said afterward that x-rays were negative.

Neither team shot well, and the anticipated high-scoring affair matching two of the league’s highest-scoring teams did not materialize. Golden State, which led the league with a 109.8 scoring average, shot 42.2 percent from the field. The Suns, averaging 105.3 points, made 37.7 percent.

The Warriors have won four in a row, six of their last seven and 11 of their last 14.

The Suns have lost four of their six, scoring 74 and 79 points in two of those. They have lost nine of 13.

The Suns scored the first two points of the game but never led again, although helped by turnovers they tied it at 46 at halftime with a 9-0 run.

“The last two minutes of the first half were really disappointing,” Kerr said. “We just lost our focus. He (Curry) came out in the second half locked in.”

Suns forward Markieff Morris, averaging 15.2 points a game, scored four points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field. Center Alex Len, back in the lineup after missing a game with an ankle injury, had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

“They locked us up a lot defensively,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said. “They switch a lot, and that’s when you really have to cut and move. If you just stand around they switch it and they’re in defensive position.”

Curry scored 10 points in the first 10 minutes of the third quarter as the Warriors used a 30-9 run to take a 76-55 lead. The lead later reached 23.

“He’s got guys screening for him, and he’s never seen a shot that he doesn’t like,” Suns forward P.J. Tucker said. “As soon as he crosses mid-court, he can make a shot. It’s tough to guard him. Hats off to him.”

NOTES: Clippers F Dahntay Jones was fined $10,000 Monday for bumping Warriors F Draymond Green during a TV interview following the Warriors’ 106-98 victory Sunday. “He didn’t get his money’s worth,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. ... Suns F Danny Granger reported to the team Monday, 2 1/2 weeks after being acquired from Miami with two first-round draft picks and since-waived F John Salmons for G Goran Dragic and his brother, Zoran. “The trainers are going to work on him,” Suns coach Jerr Hornacek said. “Hopefully they get him to the stage where he feels really good. At the end of the year, if we are in a playoff hunt, to have a veteran guy like that would be great. If not, then maybe next year.” Granger, 31, has a $2.1 million option for next season. ... Suns C Alex Len (ankle) started after missing the last game. ... Four of the 23 players who have shot at least 40 percent from the 3-point line were on the court -- Warriors coach Steve Kerr (45.3) and Suns coach Jeff Hornacek (40.3) joined Warriors G Stephan Curry (43.6) and Klay Thompson (41.5). Kerr holds the NBA career record. ... Kerr, a former Suns general manager, said he was “saddened” by the trade of Dragic, who was dealt after saying he did not trust the Suns any longer. “I did feel like Goran was really connected to the franchise and the community,” Kerr said. “It would have been nice for him to make a whole career here, so I was a little saddened by the way it sort of played out.”