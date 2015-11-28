Curry, Warriors outshoot Suns

PHOENIX -- Even on the road, Stephen Curry is a hit.

After scoring 41 points and making a season-high nine 3-pointers, a small but boisterous group of fans chanted “MVP, MVP” as Curry exited through the tunnel nearest the Golden State bench.

“My pregame routine, it was packed in our section,” Curry said. “Dub Nation is growing by the day. It’s fun to see on the road. Even some ‘Let’s go Warrior’ chants during the game. And we played well to back it up.”

The Warriors (17-0) had a season high in points in a 135-116 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena, when they made a franchise-record 22 3-pointers while extending their unbeaten streak to start the season to an NBA-record 17 games.

Curry, the reigning NBA MVP, made 9-of-16 3-point attempts and reserve guard Leandro Barbosa made all five of his treys while scoring 21 points. The Warriors shot 56.8 percent from the field and 57.9 percent from 3-point range. Curry has made a 3 in 90 straight regular-season games.

“A lot of that is based on our ball movement,” Curry said. “We shoot a lot of 3s, but we like to shoot a lot of good ones. Ball movement leads to in-rhythm shots. I knew we made a lot.”

Warriors forward Draymond Green had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season, and guard Klay Thompson had 15 points and three 3-pointers.

“They shoot 3s like layups,” Suns forward Markieff Morris said.

The Warriors also had a 53-30 rebounding edge.

”We’re rolling right now,“ Barbosa said. ”We’re just having fun. The chemistry is really, really good. We have so many options, so many weapons. Tonight was one of those nights when Steph was really hot, and when he is hot, he makes things happens.

“We were just enjoying watching him play.”

Suns reserve forward T.J. Warren had a career-high 28 points for the Suns (7-9), who lost their fourth straight and fifth in their last six.

Golden State set the NBA record for consecutive victories at the start of the season in their previous game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, and Curry said there was no fear of a letdown coming in.

“We have an edge, man,” Curry said. “We love the feeling of winning. Our confidence is high right now. That is the only thing that really motivates us.”

With Curry making seven 3s, the Warriors set an NBA record with 15 3-pointers in the first half, one more than the previous record. Their 22 in the game was one short of the league record.

”We just need to refocus on our defense,“ Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said. ”I think our guys have gotten to the point where they are just trying to score and not worrying about the other end.

“A team like that, the undefeated world champs, you’ve got to make things tough for them. We didn’t do that. Their shots were pretty wide open.”

Guard Eric Bledsoe had 21 points and seven assists and guard Brandon Knight had 21 points and five assists for the Suns.

Warriors forward Harrison Barnes left the game with a sprained left ankle with 7:03 remaining in the third quarter and did not return. Warriors interim coach Luke Walton said x-rays were negative. Barnes had seven points and seven rebounds.

Suns center Tyson Chandler suffered a sprained right hamstring early in the first quarter and did not return.

NOTES: Suns G Bryce Cotton was inactive for his second straight game since being signed to a 10-day contract Wednesday as insurance for G Eric Bledsoe (knee) and G Brandon Knight (ankle), who have been playing through minor injuries. “If for some reason one or two of them can’t go, he is a guy who can push the ball and pick guys up full court and make it tough on guys,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said. ... Golden State C Andrew Bogut (back) started Friday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice. “There was no reason to fight through a practice when we had the next day off,” Warriors interim coach Luke Walton said. ... The Warriors and Suns entered the game averaging more than 10 3-pointers a game while shooting at least 39 percent from 3-point range. Only two teams in NBA history have done that for an entire season, the 2005-06 Suns (10.2, 39.9) and the 2014-15 Warriors (10.8, 39.8).