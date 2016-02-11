Warriors defeat Suns for 11th straight win

PHOENIX -- The Golden State Warriors extended the best start in NBA history while extending the Phoenix Suns’ frustrations Wednesday.

Guard Stephen Curry scored 26 points and guard Klay Thompson added 24 when the Warriors won their 11th straight with a 112-104 victory at the Talking Stick Arena on Wednesday.

The Warriors (48-4) enter the All-Star ahead of the pace set by the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls, who finished with a league-record 72-10.

“Satisfying is not really the word,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of his record.

“It’s shocking really. I mean, nobody has ever done it, right? It obviously speaks to the talent and the chemistry of the players. We have a deep roster, they love playing together, they enjoy winning, and they are good at it.”

Curry made 5-of-10 3-point attempts and has made a 3-pointer in 123 consecutive regular-season games, four short of Atlanta guard Kyle Korver’s NBA record.

Thompson also made five 3-pointers when the Warriors went 13-of-37 from 3-point range.

Forward Markieff Morris had 19 points and guard Devin Booker had 15 points and a career-high 10 assists for the Suns (14-40), who have lost nine in a row, 15 of their last 16 and 24 of their last 26.

The final score was as close as the game was since the Warriors took control with a 16-0 run late in the second quarter for a 57-43 halftime lead.

Curry had nine assists and nine rebounds, finishing just short of his third triple-double of the season while playing 30 minutes, six seconds. He did not play in the fourth quarter.

Curry has 240 3-pointers, seventh in one season in NBA history, with 30 games remaining. He set the NBA record last year with 286 treys.

”It’s pretty satisfying,“ Curry said. ”Handled a lot of different challenges pretty well the first half of the season. Kept a high level of consistency, and everybody’s contributing.

“We want to get refreshed over the break and try to sustain it the rest of the season and into the playoffs. Just motivating each other and staying together. We’ve been battle-tested, understand what it takes to win.”

Morris and teammate guard Archie Goodwin, who had 20 points, had to be separated on the bench after Morris pushed Goodwin during a Suns timeout 2 1/2 minutes into the game, after the Warriors scored on their first four possessions.

“Markieff was trying to motivate Archie,” Suns interim coach Earl Watson said. “They’re like big brother, little brother. This team has a lot of passion. We want to fight. We want to win.”

Watson is 0-5 since replacing Jeff Hornacek on Feb. 1.

Warriors reserve guard Leandro Barbosa had 12 points and forward Draymond Green had nine points and six rebounds.

“We’re just trying to get as good as we possibly can and get ready to try to make another run,” Green said.

“Our goal is to win a championship, and everything that happens along the way is great, but it’s not a goal.”

Reserve forward Mirza Teletovic had 14 points and center Tyson Chandler had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Suns, who have won only once since a 111-102 victory over Charlotte on Jan. 6.

Curry had two assists and five points in the first two minutes, and Morris and Goodwin got into it during Suns’ timeout shortly thereafter.

Morris, standing near the bench, slapped Goodwin’s hands away and pushed him as Goodwin attempted to stand up from the bench before forward P.J. Tucker stepped in between them. Goodwin, assigned to cover Curry, did not play the rest of the quarter.

“That’s part of being a team leader, being a big brother,” Morris said. “You hold everybody accountable when you’re a leader of a team. I apologized to him. There were no punches thrown, just a couple of punches and shoves, a couple of ‘I love yous,’ and we’re done with it.”

NOTES: Golden State coach Steve Kerr was back on the bench Wednesday after suffering headaches following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over Houston in Oakland on Tuesday. “I still have symptoms from everything I’ve been dealing with,” said Kerr, who underwent two back surgeries in the offseason when the first one did not take. “At times, I have to deal with stuff.” Kerr missed the first 43 games of the season while dealing with back issues. Interim coach Luke Walton was 39-4. ... Neither the Suns nor the Warriors play again until Feb. 19 because of the elongated NBA All-Star break. ... Phoenix recognized G Walter Davis during a timeout in the first quarter as part of the team’s efforts to celebrate Black History Month. Davis is a member of the Suns’ Ring or Honor. ... Philadelphia (1966-67) and Chicago (1995-96) were 47-5 after 52 games, the previous best starts in league history. ... Golden State Gs Steph Curry and Klay Thompson and Suns G Devin Booker will participate in the 3-point shooting contest Saturday. Curry won last season.