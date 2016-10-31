Durant, Warriors slip past Suns

PHOENIX -- The new-look Golden State Warriors are still very much a work in progress. Even on a night when engine was not purring, the Warriors had enough in the tank to win.

Kevin Durant scored 37 points and Stephen Curry added 28 as the Warriors wiped out a 13-point deficit in the first half and held off the pesky Phoenix Suns 106-100 Sunday.

Golden State (2-1) overcame a ragged first quarter and cold shooting to win a second straight road game after getting blown out in its season opener at home to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

"This is not coming easily. We have a new team with a lot of different faces," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. "Even for the returning guys, there is a different mix and in the first half there was some frustration.

"But in the second half, everyone said 'Let's grind it out and compete'." We defended much better, guys got on the glass and we had some good individual efforts to help us pull it out."

Klay Thompson had 14 points and Draymond Green had 13 rebounds for the Warriors, who trailed 30-17 late in the first quarter and allowed 57 points in the first half.

But most of the second half belonged to the Warriors.

"I don't mind being in this position now, rather than last season when I felt we peaked too early," said Green, referring to the 2015-16 Warriors that won their first 24 games on their way to an NBA record 73 wins. "Our offense isn't clicking right now like it will. We brought the defensive intensity in the second half and that carried us.

"With the firepower on this team, you'd figure we'd shoot the lights out. But part of shooting is rhythm and we haven't found that yet."

Golden State had its biggest lead of the game -- seven points -- at 101-94 after a Durant alley-oop layup from Andre Iguodala with 1:19 remaining. The Suns, however, pulled back to within two points on a Jared Dudley layup with 14.8 seconds to play.

Curry hit two free throws with 12.9 left, and the Suns didn't score again. Durant iced the game on two free throws with seven seconds remaining.

Durant was 15-for-16 from the free throw line. He's the first Warrior to shoot 16 free throws in a game since Monta Ellis shot 17 on Jan. 7, 2012.

"They told me they needed me to be aggressive in isolation and that draws fouls," Durant said. "This team is so used to back-cutting and setting screens and sometimes it's hard to get to the free throw line that way."

T.J. Warren had 26 points and Eric Bledsoe added 21 for the Suns, who have opened the season with three straight losses. Tyson Chandler had eight points and a season-high 18 rebounds.

"The wins are going to come this season," Warren said. "So we're not worried; we've just got to continue to play hard. My teammates are doing a good job of finding me and I just have to stay aggressive."

Playing with a sprained right big toe, Devin Booker scored seven points on 3-for 12 shooting and didn't score his first basket until the 8:13 mark of the third quarter.

"Devin's tough," Suns coach Earl Watson said. "But if you watch him, he's been limping around a lot. He has no excuses, but we need him to be efficient and he has to be healthy to be efficient."

Curry had 10 points in the first four minutes of the game, and a three-point play by Zaza Pachulia gave Golden State a 15-8 lead. Curry finished the quarter with 10 points.

Still, the Warriors missed 17 of 25 shots in the period, and the Suns dominated the final six minutes. Phoenix outscored Golden State 22-2 over a 5:20 span, and two Alex Len free throws gave the Suns a 30-19 lead.

The Suns led by nine three times in the second, the last time at 54-45 on a Bledsoe alley-oop dunk off a Brandon Knight feed. But Durant, who had 15 points in the quarter, had eight in the final 30 seconds with a 3-pointer, a 3-point play and two free throws with 1.6 seconds left to cut the Phoenix lead to 57-55 at the half.

Curry gave the Warriors the lead back at 62-59 by sinking three free throws with 10 minutes left in the third quarter and they took an 81-78 lead to the fourth.

NOTES: Suns C Tyson Chandler grabbed a game-high 18 rebounds, giving him 9,175 for his career rebounds. He passed Hall of Famer Artis Gilmore (9,161) for 48th on the all-time list. Chandler has 38 rebounds in the first three games, the most by a Suns since Shawn Marion had 41 in the first three games of 2005-06. ... Warriors G Patrick McCaw missed the game with a sprained left ankle. He hurt it Friday, coming down on the foot of New Orleans Pelicans F Anthony Davis. ... ... The Warriors wore their "Run TMC" throwback jersey for the first time Sunday, homage to the days of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin. ... Booker turned 20 years old on Sunday and drew praise from Warriors coach Steve Kerr: "People have compared him to Klay (Thompson) and I think that's an apt comparison. He's got great size, great shooting ability but the poise and competitiveness is there. He's going to be a star."