Preview: Warriors at Thunde

The Golden State Warriors nearly set an NBA record as the first team to sweep a seven-game road trip ending last week and are hoping to bring some of that magic back out when they travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opener of a two-game excursion on Friday. The Warriors fell at home on Wednesday after a long break but have won 11 of their last 13. The Thunder are coming off a strong performance in Houston.

Golden State and Oklahoma City have already played a pair of memorable games this season, with the Thunder earning a 113-112 overtime victory at home on Russell Westbrook’s buzzer-beater on Nov. 29 after Andre Iguodala’s buzzer-beater 15 days earlier had lifted the Warriors to a 116-115 win over the Thunder. Westbrook combined for 65 points in the two games but will not be around this time while recovering from knee surgery. Oklahoma City won’t need Westbrook if it can defend like it did in the second half in Houston on Thursday, when the Rockets totaled 19 points.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), FSN Oklahoma

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (25-15): Golden State built its 10-game winning streak on intensity on the defensive end and came away from Wednesday’s 123-116 loss to Denver upset with its effort. “Defensively we didn’t show up,” guard Stephen Curry told reporters. “We let (the Nuggets) get hot at the wrong times.” The Warriors don’t stand to gain much on the defensive end when guards MarShon Brooks and Jordan Crawford join the team but could get a big offensive boost off the bench. The two guards were acquired from the Boston Celtics in a three-team deal that sent away Toney Douglas and both players should join the team on Friday.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (29-10): Oklahoma City had dropped three straight road games and looked well on its way to a fourth when it went into the half down 73-59 at Houston. The Thunder were a different team after the break, with Serge Ibaka blocking five shots in the contest and Reggie Jackson grabbing six steals en route to a 104-92 victory. Kevin Durant scored 36 points in the win - his fifth straight 30-plus outing - but was quick to credit the effort at the other end. “Our defense was the reason we won this game,” Durant told reporters. “We had to stay disciplined. Everyone played hard.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Curry has slumped to 25.5 percent from 3-point range over the last five games.

2. Durant is averaging 34.6 points in 11 games since Westbrook went down.

3. Golden State F David Lee has recorded four double-doubles in the last seven games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 103, Thunder 96