Warriors 91, Thunder 86: Marreese Speights scored a season-high 28 points and visiting Golden State held off a late charge to edge Oklahoma City.

Klay Thompson added 20 points and Stephen Curry struggled to 15 points on 5-of-15 shooting as the Warriors picked up their fifth straight win. Draymond Green collected 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Golden State, which is off to the best 12-game start in franchise history at 10-2.

Reggie Jackson recorded 22 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Thunder, who dropped their sixth straight game. Anthony Morrow added 16 points and tied a career high with 12 rebounds while Serge Ibaka contributed 16 points and five blocks for Oklahoma City.

Speights converted a three-point play and added two jumpers in a 9-4 surge that left the Warriors with a seven-point edge with 7:48 left. Morrow’s 3-pointer cut it back to 85-82 with three minutes to play and Ibaka got free for a dunk to make it 88-86 with 21 seconds remaining before Curry and Thompson closed it out at the free-throw line.

Golden State jumped out to a 22-12 lead in the first quarter and was up 10 midway through the second quarter before the Thunder cut it to 52-47 at the half. Morrow’s free throw with 1:34 left in the third gave Oklahoma City its first lead at 66-65 before Speights scored five straight to send the Warriors into the third up 70-66.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Warriors had 14 assists and five turnovers at the half and own a 4.68-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in the first half during their winning streak. … Golden State C Andrew Bogut (orbital contusion) and G Leandro Barbosa (knee) each left the game in the first half. … The double-double was Morrow’s first since he was with the Warriors in April 2010.