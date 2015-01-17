(Updated: INSERTS Ibaka matched career high for points in Para 2)

Thunder 127, Warriors 115: Russell Westbrook notched his ninth career triple-double with 17 points, a career-high 17 assists and a career high-tying 15 rebounds as host Oklahoma City halted Golden State’s eight-game winning streak. Kevin Durant poured in 36 points on 14-of-18 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for the Thunder, who have won five straight at home. Serge Ibaka scored 14 of his career high-tying 27 points in the fourth quarter and Dion Waiters added 21 off the bench as Oklahoma City avoided being swept in the four-game season series.

Klay Thompson scored 32 points to pace the Warriors, who lost for the first time since falling to the Los Angeles Clippers on Christmas Day. Marreese Speights scored 20 points, Stephen Curry added 19 and Harrison Barnes contributed 18 for Golden State.

The Warriors cut a 10-point deficit to two on three occasions in the third quarter, but Anthony Morrow’s 3-pointer before the buzzer made it a 98-91 Thunder lead entering the fourth, and Morrow hit another 3 to open the final period and push Oklahoma City’s lead back to double digits. Golden State got within four early in the fourth, but Ibaka scored five straight points to make it 114-103 with 5:30 remaining and the lead didn’t dip below nine again.

Thompson hit a 3-pointer to pull the Warriors with six in the waning seconds of the second quarter, but Steven Adams split a pair of free throws with one-tenth of a second left and Westbrook streaked in to tip in his miss on the second foul shot for a 69-60 halftime lead. Golden State coach Steve Kerr was hit with a technical for arguing that the basket shouldn’t have counted, and Durant converted the free throw to open the second half and put the Thunder up by 10.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Warriors rested SG Andre Iguodala and C Andrew Bogut on the first night of a back-to-back. … Morrow had made only one of his previous 13 attempts from 3-point range before his back-to-back triples to end the third quarter and open the fourth. … Thompson was 3-of-6 from 3-point range, his 16th consecutive game with at least two triples.