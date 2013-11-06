Preview: Warriors at Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors began their road trip in fine fashion with an easy win over the upstart Philadelphia 76ers. The Warriors will try to take out another early surprising team when they continue the trip at Minnesota on Wednesday. The Timberwolves finally suffered their first loss on Monday, but not before storming back from a big deficit to come within one missed shot of a 4-0 start.

Golden State already had two of the best 3-point shooters in the league in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson but appears to have found another in Andre Iguodala, who got into the act with a career-high seven 3-pointers in his former home at Philadelphia. “We have a really great group and our offense flows really well,” Iguodala said. “We share the ball. We have two of the best shooters in the league of all time, and it gives us really good spacing.” Minnesota is not afraid to let it fly from beyond the arc, either, but went just 5-for-28 from 3-point range in the 93-92 loss at Cleveland.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (3-1): Iguodala’s big game and Stephen Curry’s triple-double (18 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists) came while Klay Thompson (15 points) and David Lee (18) each reached double figures despite the starters sitting out the entire fourth quarter of the 110-90 triumph. “It’s just unselfish basketball,” coach Mark Jackson said. “We’re an up-tempo basketball team. Offensively we have a bunch of playmakers and guys that can make shots.” That unselfish nature has Golden State averaging 112 points and 29 assists.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (3-1): Minnesota’s shots weren’t falling on Monday, but it still managed to climb out of a 23-point third-quarter hole. Kevin Love posted his fourth straight double-double but went 0-for-7 from 3-point range, including missing an open look in the final seconds. The Timberwolves imported Kevin Martin in the offseason to help spread the floor and the veteran guard is shooting 60 percent from beyond the arc while going over 20 points in three of the first four games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Warriors F Harrison Barnes (foot) could make his season debut on Wednesday.

2. Minnesota G Ricky Rubio totaled 12 points on 3-of-18 shooting in the last two games after posting a points-assists double-double in each of the first two contests.

3. Golden State has taken six straight in the series, including the four meetings last season by an average of nine points.

PREDICTION: Warriors 108, Timberwolves 105