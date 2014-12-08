Preview: Warriors at Timberwolves

The streaking Golden State Warriors look to remain hot and extend their franchise-record winning streak to 13 games when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Golden State also will be looking for its sixth straight victory at Minnesota as well as improve on its gaudy 10-1 road mark. The Timberwolves are struggling with five straight losses and own the worst record in the Western Conference while the Warriors have the best record in the NBA.

Golden State was forecasted to have a good club but nobody was projecting it owning the top record in the league as the one-quarter pole approaches while also breaking in a first-year coach in Steve Kerr. “It’s good to have great players,” Kerr told reporters. “It’s my first job and I come into the league and inherit these guys.” Minnesota is beginning a four-game homestand and continues to play without starters Kevin Martin (wrist), Nikola Pekovic (wrist) and Ricky Rubio (ankle).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (17-2): A hamstring injury to David Lee opened the door for Draymond Green to be a starting forward and he has been superb while averaging 13.5 points per game. Despite a sprained thumb, Green set career highs with 31 points and seven 3-pointers in Saturday’s 112-102 road win over the Chicago Bulls and he’s also aware of the importance of the winning streak. “You’re talking about a franchise that was historically known for losing,” Green told reporters. “A new ownership group came in and it completely changes the entire organization. It’s a great feeling.”

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (4-15): Veteran guard Mo Williams (back) has missed the past two games and rookie Zach LaVine has drawn the starts at point guard and has been up to the task by averaging 19.5 points and seven assists. LaVine had 22 points and a season-best 10 assists in Saturday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs and displayed promise earlier this season when he scored a season-high 28 points on 11-of-14 shooting against the Los Angeles Lakers. Also seeing extended playing time because of the injuries is forward Shabazz Muhammad, who has scored 18 or more points in four of the past five games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Golden State has won eight of the past nine meetings.

2. Warriors PG Stephen Curry has scored in double digits in 18 of 19 games.

3. Minnesota is 1-14 when allowing 100 or more points.

PREDICTION: Warriors 109, Timberwolves 97