Preview: Warriors at Timberwolves

In the middle of their longest road stretch of the season, the Golden State Warriors seek a sixth win in seven games when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. The Warriors are playing a fourth straight road game during a stretch of 10 road contests in 11 overall. The Timberwolves, who are in the midst of a big home stretch, had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 117-105 loss to Atlanta on Monday.

The weariness didn’t escape Golden State coach Steve Kerr after his club tallied just 89 points in a five-point win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. “It just feels like right now we’re running on fumes,” Kerr said. “Very few teams in NBA history have gotten 41 wins in their first 50 games. I‘m incredibly proud. There’s probably a reason they’re worn out.” After this one, the Warriors will play six straight away from home after opening up after the All-Star break with a home contest against San Antonio.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (41-9): Despite Curry and Thompson connecting on a combined 4-of-18 shots from the arc, the Warriors ended the 76ers’ four-game home winning streak. Curry finished with 20 points as Golden State improved to 5-41 when scoring less than 90 points during the Curry era. Leandro Barbosa drained his first five shots en route to 16 points and fellow reserves Andre Iguodala and Marreese Speights combined for 23 points.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (11-41): Kevin Martin scored 21 points against the Hawks and second-year surprise Shabazz Muhammad added 18 and eight rebounds in his first game back after missing 16 (oblique). “I thought I was going to be rusty and I thought my conditioning was going to be down, but I felt a little faster,” Muhammad said. Minnesota is playing the second of three straight home games during a stretch of eight of 10 at home.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors, who have won six straight in Minnesota, beat the Timberwolves 110-97 on Dec. 27 behind 25 points from Curry and 21 from Thompson, as both chipped in four 3-pointers apiece.

2. Warriors F Draymond Green left the 76ers game late with an ankle injury and did not return. “He should be OK, it’s not a bad sprain,” Kerr said.

3. In his last 22 games - 11 starts - Muhammad is averaging 17.5 points on 49-percent shooting in 28.7 minutes.

