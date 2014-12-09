Warriors 102, Timberwolves 86: Stephen Curry had 21 points, seven assists and three steals and Klay Thompson also scored 21 points as visiting Golden State soared past Minnesota to extend its franchise-record winning streak to 13 games.

Draymond Green had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals as the Warriors improved their NBA-best record to 18-2. Shaun Livingston had 12 points, six assists and four steals and Marreese Speights had 12 points and seven rebounds as Golden State had 15 thefts overall while moving to 11-1 on the road.

Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points and Shabazz Muhammad added 14 for the Timberwolves, who lost their sixth consecutive contest. Thaddeus Young scored 13 points and Gorgui Dieng grabbed 11 rebounds.

Minnesota trailed by 16 early in the fourth quarter before Golden State scored six straight, ending with a basket by Harrison Barnes. A 3-point by Chase Budinger pulled the Timberwolves within 94-77 with 5:35 left but a jumper by Curry and a layup by Thompson all but sealed it.

Golden State shot just 38 percent in the first half but still held a 48-39 halftime advantage. The Warriors increased their lead to 13 on a 3-pointer with 4:05 left in the third quarter before taking a 79-63 lead into the final stanza.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Golden State C Andrew Bogut left in the opening minutes with knee soreness. … Timberwolves G Mo Williams (back) missed his third straight game and the club also remains without starters Kevin Martin (wrist), Nikola Pekovic (wrist) and Ricky Rubio (ankle). … The Warriors have won nine of the past 10 meetings.