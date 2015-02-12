Curry leads Warriors past Timberwolves for third straight win

MINNEAPOLIS -- If this is what a road-weary Golden State Warriors team looks like, they’re likely to be unstoppable after the All-Star break rest period.

Guard Stephen Curry had 25 points on Wednesday as the Warriors, playing their fourth road game in six nights, beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-91 for their third consecutive win. Guard Klay Thompson added 14 points for Golden State (42-9), which has won six of its last seven.

“Amazing record,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, after entering the postgame interview room pretending he had a leg injury, and joking that he was “limping into the All-Star break” just like his team. “Really proud of the guys, and I’ve never seen a group of guys that needed the All-Star break more than this team. We’re so out of whack right now. We’re tired. We’re not making our cuts. We’re not getting good shots for each other. The ball has stopped moving and we need a rest, and fortunately we’ll get one.”

For the Timberwolves (11-42), there were some signs of life for this team, which is as close to full health as it has been this season. Down by 14 in the fourth quarter, the Wolves mounted a furious comeback to tie the game at 89-89 with 94 seconds left, and they had a chance to take the lead in the final 10 seconds, before center Nikola Pekovic’s layup off the glass clanked off the rim.

“We had opportunities,” Wolves coach Flip Saunders said. “(Pekovic) had a great look with a layup, we made some stops defensively, we made some scores and made some shots.”

Guard Kevin Martin, who is averaging better than 20 points per game in his nine appearances since returning from a wrist injury, led Minnesota with 21 points. Guard Ricky Rubio, playing his fifth game after missing the previous 42 with an ankle injury, had 18. The Wolves said Golden State’s depth and experience made the difference in the final minutes.

“They have a lot of starters over there who have been through some great times in this league,” Martin said. “That’s a strength of theirs. Hopefully we can get to that point one day where we have an experienced starting lineup and bench play.”

The Wolves had pulled within four points early in the fourth, but the Golden State reply was quick and decisive -- a 12-2 run which opened up a 14-point advantage. It was the 36th time this season that Curry has put up 20 points or more.

“We got a couple fortunate bounces at the end with that tip drill that was going on,” said Curry, who will start alongside Thompson in the All-Star Game. “There were a lot of plays down the stretch that were a little iffy. They had all the momentum and clawed their way back into it but we get enough stops down the stretch to win the game. That’s all that matters at this point. We’re happy to be 42-9, relatively healthy.”

The Warriors led by three after 12 minutes and had opened up a 10-point lead by halftime. The advantage came despite the fact that they hit just one of their first 10 3-point attempts. Minnesota led 25-22 late in the first quarter when Golden State went on a 14-2 run and led by as many as 13 at one point in the opening half.

Minnesota pulled back within seven at 48-41 with 3:35 to play in the half, before Curry and forward Harrison Barnes hit back-to-back threes, prompting a Wolves timeout. Curry led the Warriors with 14 first-half points, while Martin led all scorers with 17 for Minnesota.

“This is their team. They’re a good team now,” said Kerr. His team had beaten an injury-riddled Minnesota squad by 16 and 13 points in their first two meetings of the season. “They’ve got the inside presence with Pekovic, they’ve got the scoring with Kevin Martin and Rubio running their team and making good decisions and hounding the ball. It’s a very difficult team to beat when they’re whole.”

With the win, the Warriors improved to 31-3 with this starting lineup.

NOTES: Meeting with reporters before the game, Timberwolves rookie F Adreian Payne, acquired Tuesday in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, recalled the first time he played a game in Minneapolis for Michigan State at Williams Arena. “I remember my freshman year playing there,” he said. “We won the game and I did a dance on the bench celebrating. But that’s about it. I’ve had some pretty good memories here.” ... Golden State F Draymond Green was back in the starting lineup on Wednesday despite having to leave early during a 89-84 win in Philadelphia on Monday with a sprained left ankle. He had four points and three rebounds in 27 minutes. ... The Warriors are in the midst of a stretch playing 10 of 11 games on the road. The lone home game is after the All-Star break when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 20. Minnesota also gets a nine-day break before hosting the Phoenix Suns a week from Friday.