Warriors rally at Minnesota to avoid losing streak

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Golden State Warriors are well aware that they last lost back-to-back regular-season games 20 months ago.

The Warriors made sure that NBA-record, 111-game streak continued.

One night after a road loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State put together a big fourth quarter to fend off the Minnesota Timberwolves, 116-108. The Warriors trailed by 10 after three quarters but outscored Minnesota 38-20 in the fourth to pull away for the win.

Once again, a loss was followed up by a win for the defending Western Conference champs.

"It's really one of the most impressive streaks that I've ever seen," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "That's a lot of games."

Golden State opened the fourth quarter with a 25-4 run, sending Timberwolves fans for the exits not long after their team led by double digits. Warriors guard Klay Thompson scored 12 of his 30 points during that fourth-quarter spurt.

Kevin Durant added 22 points and eight rebounds, Stephen Curry had 22 points and nine assists, and Draymond Green scored 18 -- shooting 5 of 8 from 3-point range -- for the Warriors (21-4).

Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns tallied his 15th double-double of the season, 25 points and 18 rebounds. Guards Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine also scored 25 points for the Wolves (6-18).

The Timberwolves struggled in the third quarter for much of the season, but they bested the Warriors 30-18 in the third on Sunday. Wiggins had 14 points in the period to lift Minnesota to a 10-point lead.

It didn't take long, however, for Golden State to heat up in the fourth and eventually close out the win. Thompson scored five straight points to start the final quarter, and a basket by David West capped the 25-4 run before Towns scored for Minnesota.

"They're a potent team. It didn't take much for them to get going," Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said of Golden State. "Thirty-eight points in the fourth quarter, that's a problem. They have to be at their best in the fourth."

Golden State looked tired for the first 36 minutes, perhaps still feeling the effects of its 21-point defeat Saturday and a grueling schedule that will conclude Tuesday after a stretch of five road games in seven days. The Sunday game was the fourth in five nights for the Warriors.

"We didn't have great energy tonight," Kerr said. "But you could see the resilience in the fourth quarter."

Defense was key for the Warriors in the fourth as Minnesota was held to 36.8 percent shooting and 0 of 4 from 3-point range in the final quarter.

Golden State's eight turnovers were a season low. Kerr's team didn't turn the ball over once in the final 12 minutes, a big reason the Warriors outscored the Wolves by 18 in the fourth.

The Warriors haven't lost much in the regular season over the last two years -- just 13 defeats since the start of the 2015-16 season -- but they answered each setback with a win.

"That shows a lot about the character of the team," Durant said of streak. "It shows that losses don't really phase (us). We don't let the problems snowball."

Golden State didn't lose back-to-back games at all in the regular season last year en route to an all-time NBA-best record of 73-9. Before Sunday's game, however, Kerr noted his team's three straight losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

Minnesota, meanwhile, has now lost four in a row -- and six straight games at Target Center -- as its young roster continues to experience growing pains.

"We're not scared to play with anybody," Towns said. "We're not scared of any of our opponents. We respect our opponents. It's a difference. That's the difference going on tonight."

NOTES: Warriors C Zaza Pachulia did not play Sunday due to a wrist contusion. Pachulia also missed Saturday's game against Memphis. The 6-foot-11 Pachulia had previously started Golden State's first 23 games of the season. He's averaging 4.3 points and 5.5 rebounds this year. ... Timberwolves F Nemanja Bjelica did not play because of a sore right ankle. Bjelica was also held out of Friday's game versus Detroit. Bjelica is averaging 7.0 points in his second NBA season. ... Minnesota heads on the road for one game Tuesday in Chicago before returning home for a two-game homestand against Houston and Phoenix. ... Golden State closes out its five-game road trip Tuesday in New Orleans.