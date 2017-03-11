Wiggins-led Timberwolves slip past Warriors

MINNEAPOLIS -- An overtime loss at San Antonio was followed by a resounding win at home against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Minnesota Timberwolves then withstood Golden State and Stephen Curry's counter on Friday.

Minnesota is proving its evolution against some of the best in the NBA.

Andrew Wiggins scored 24 points, 20 in the second half, including two big free throws with 12.8 seconds left, as the Timberwolves held off the Golden State Warriors 103-102.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points, and Ricky Rubio added 17 points and 13 rebounds as Minnesota won for the eighth time in 12 games and beat Golden State for the first time in their three games this season.

"We're learning," Rubio said. "We're getting experience and these games meaning a lot. We just go after it. We're playing against one of the best teams right now. The last week, I think, is the best week we have played basketball all year."

Stephen Curry had 26 points for the Warriors, but was 10 of 27 shooting, including 1 of 8 from 3-point territory. Klay Thompson led the way with 30 points for Golden State, which has lost four of its past six games.

"It's just a tough night," Thompson said. "We clawed all the way back, took that lead. It felt like we played great defense, but I guess we fouled Wiggins. They got those free throws. Just a tough night all around."

Curry hit a floater in the lane to give the Warriors a 102-101 lead, their first lead since 6:56 of the first quarter. But Wiggins drew Golden State center Zaza Pachulia after a switch and drove to the basket before being fouled by Pachulia, who fouled out.

Wiggins, who had missed both free throws in a trip to the line 18 seconds earlier, sank both shots.

"I miss two, but I made the two most important ones of the night," Wiggins said.

Curry's shot on the other end missed and Timberwolves guard Brandon Rush grabbed the rebound. After officials declared a jump ball, Rush knocked the ball down the court on a tip against Thompson as time expired.

The Warriors disputed the foul call on Pachulia and believed a foul should have been called after Rush got the rebound to save time on the clock.

"I don't know why there wasn't a foul called there, should have been a foul," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. "He is grabbing him with both arms and the clock went down to zero and they called it a jump ball, which was kind of a strange sequence. I feel bad for our guys because we fought like crazy, and I thought we should have won, and the last sequence at both ends were tough."

The Warriors, who entered the game averaging 12.03 3-pointers per game on 38 percent shooting, were 7 of 24 (29.2 percent) from deep on Friday.

Curry, who had hit 29.7 percent from 3 in his previous 13 games, missed his first four from 3 as Minnesota opened the lead and led by as many as 17 points in the second. However, Golden State closed the half on a 10-4 run to trail 62-53.

The Warriors got within three points midway through the third, but the Wolves answered again and led by 12 after three quarters. Golden State used 13-0 run early in the fourth to close the gap.

The Timberwolves got a boost from reserves Shabazz Muhammad and Nemanja Bjelica, who combined for 21 points and 20 rebounds.

"I think that we're moving forward, there's still a lot of work to be done," Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau said. "I think just finding a way to win at the end and having the mental toughness to get through adversity, that's where we're going and we still have a lot more to do."

NOTES: After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson would all rest and won't play in Saturday's game at San Antonio. ... Golden State backup PG Shaun Livingston was held out for rest. Patrick McCaw started at F in place of the injured Kevin Durant. ... Minnesota G Brandon Rush returned to the starting lineup after missing Wednesday's game because of an illness. ... Curry finished with 26 points to surpass his father, Dell, in career points. Dell scored 12,670 points in his NBA career. Curry has 12,682. It's the fourth-highest point total by a father/son duo in league history. ... The announced crowd of 20,412 set a Timberwolves' attendance record in the Target Center. It was the second sellout of the season for Minnesota. ... The Timberwolves play at Milwaukee on Saturday.