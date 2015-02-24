Preview: Warriors at Wizards

The Washington Wizards have surrendered their spot in the top four of the Eastern Conference with some lackluster play of late and could have a hard time pulling out of the funk on Tuesday, when they host the West-leading Golden State Warriors. The Wizards dropped their two games following the All-Star break by a combined 55 points and have lost eight of 10 overall. The Warriors are hoping Stephen Curry will be available for the contest.

Curry sat out Sunday’s 104-98 loss at Indiana with a foot injury and is questionable to return against the Wizards as Golden State continues a six-game road trip. Klay Thompson exploded for 39 points without his running mate but did not get much help as the Warriors’ latest winning streak came to an end at four games. Washington isn’t getting anywhere near 39 points from anyone lately and failed to reach even 90 points as a team in four of its eight games this month, including a 106-89 setback at Detroit on Sunday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (43-10): Golden State does not seem concerned about Curry’s injury and expects to have him back soon as the team begins a stretch of three straight games against teams in the top five of the East. “Steph is good,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters after Sunday’s game. “He was sore in warm-ups, and we didn’t want to take any chances. He just has a sore foot, and we’ll take it day by day.” Curry put up 25 points and 11 assists in a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday and has scored at least 20 points in 11 straight games – tied for the second-longest streak of his career.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (33-23): Washington has had a problem competing with teams at or near the top of the standings of late, with losses to Cleveland, Atlanta and Toronto (twice) and is slowing on the defensive end while allowing its last two opponents an average of 116.5 points. “It’s that snowball effect that adds up to big things, and they’re getting bigger and bigger as we speak,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman told reporters. “Until we do something differently, (nothing will change), and if I have to do something differently lineup-wise, whatever. We’re just continually hitting our heads against the wall.” One problem is the absence of guard Bradley Beal, who has missed the last five games with a leg injury.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors earned a 112-96 win at the Wizards last season and have taken six of the last seven in the series.

2. Thompson knocked down a career-high 10 free throws on Sunday.

3. Washington G John Wall is 3-of-19 from 3-point range over the last five games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 110, Wizards 96