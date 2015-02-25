Warriors continue to roll, topping Wizards

WASHINGTON -- Golden State coach Steve Kerr doesn’t want to hear about predictions involving the Warriors as favorites for the NBA championship. With Stephen Curry back on the court and playing like a potential MVP candidate, it’s easy to understand the hype.

Curry scored 32 points in his return from a foot injury and the Warriors rebounded from a rare loss with a 114-107 victory over the reeling Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Guard Klay Thompson had 17 points and forward Marreese Speights 16 for the Warriors (44-10). Golden State sank 12 of 23 3-pointers and turned Washington’s season-high 26 turnovers into 23 points.

Curry missed his first game of the season in Sunday’s 104-98 loss at the Indiana Pacers with right foot soreness. Against Washington, the All-Star made 11 of 18 shots, including five 3-pointers and multiple floaters that had the sellout crowd gasping. He added eight assists in the second stop on a six-game road trip.

“It’s good to have Steph Curry back, doing what he does, mesmerizing the crowd, mesmerizing us,” Thompson cheerfully stated.

There was little joy in the Washington locker room. The Wizards (33-24) are 0-3 since returning from the All-Star break, including a 38-point home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sunday’s 106-89 setback at the Detroit Pistons. Washington lost nine of 11 since Jan. 28.

Forward Paul Pierce scored 25 points for the Wizards. Guard John Wall had 16 points and 11 assists, and center Marcin Gortat finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wizards shot 53 percent from the field, made 18 of 21 free throws and outrebounded the Warriors 45-29, yet still could not pick up their first win since Feb. 9.

Washington couldn’t slow down Golden State’s long shooters and went 5 of 18 from beyond the arc. All the early miscues -- 18 in the first half -- didn’t help either.

“I think we had too many turnovers. Period,” a frustrated Gortat said.

Golden State has won eight of 10.

“This was a really strange box score,” Kerr said. “It’s hard to make sense of it. The main thing is we gutted it out, found a way to win.”

The Warriors own the league’s best record. That won’t mean anything in the postseason no matter what analysts project, according to the former analyst.

”Nobody should favor anybody for the championship,“ Kerr said, who left his television job to take over on the Warriors bench this season. ”There’s going to be eight great teams in the West in the playoffs.

“It doesn’t matter what people predict. I used to have that job. I’d make those predictions then I’d go home and have a beer or go play golf or something. It didn’t matter what I said. Nobody cared afterwards anyway. Predictions, that’s for all you media types, which I used to be one.”

Pierce needed assistance leaving the court after banging knees with one of the Warriors on the final play.

“I think it will be alright,” Pierce said.

He said the same thing about the Wizards.

“I saw something different today than I did the last two games outside of our turnovers,” Pierce said. “We played with much more urgency. If we can play like that the rest of the season we’ll be fine.”

Tied at 90-90 early in the fourth quarter, Golden State scored the next six points to take the lead for good.

Nene’s layup pulled the Wizards within 102-99 with 4:03 left, but the Warriors countered quickly. Forward Andre Iguodala’s 3-pointer and guard Harrison Barnes’s layup put the Western Conference leaders up 107-99 with 2:56 left.

The Warriors avoided their fourth two-game losing streak of the season. They haven’t dropped more than two straight games this campaign.

Despite the turnovers, the Wizards only trailed 54-51 at halftime. They avoided miscues in the third quarter and took a brief lead as Pierce scored 14 in the period. Curry also had 14 points in the third, including Golden State’s final nine for an 86-83 lead entering the fourth quarter.

”It felt pretty good,“ Curry said of the foot injury. ”Once you start playing the adrenaline kind of kicks in.

Washington trailed by nine in the second quarter, but fought back by dominating the boards and shooting 54 percent from the field. Gortat had 12 points and six rebounds while Curry led all scorers with 13 points.

NOTES: Wizards G Bradley Beal missed his sixth straight game, the last four with a stress injury in his right leg. Garrett Temple made his 16th start of the season. ... Golden State has won five straight at Washington and seven of eight overall against the Wizards. ... The Warriors face LeBron James and the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Thursday. ... Washington starts a two-game road swing at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.