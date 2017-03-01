Durant injures knee as Warriors fall to Wizards

WASHINGTON -- Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant hyperextended his left knee in the first quarter Tuesday against the Wizards. Washington took advantage and avoided extending a rare losing skid.

Bradley Beal scored 25 points as the Wizards fended off the NBA's only 50-win team in the final minute for a 112-108 win Tuesday night.

Otto Porter added 14 points and put Washington up for good by sinking two free throws with 17 seconds remaining after grabbing an offensive rebound.

Markieff Morris finished with 22 points. His two free throws with 3.7 seconds left sealed the win and helped Washington (35-23) avoid its first three-game losing streak since November.

"We're back," Porter exclaimed after the Wizards' first victory following the All-Star break.

Stephen Curry scored 25 points for the Warriors, but his struggles from 3-point range continued. Most notably, he missed the potential go-ahead 3-pointer with 6.9 seconds remaining.

Golden State (50-10) had won four straight and seven of eight.

In terms of importance, the uncertainty surrounding Durant trumped the result.

"Definitely, obviously concerned," Warriors forward Draymond Green said.

Durant, who will undergo an MRI exam, sustained the injury 57 seconds into the game. Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia, fouled on the play by Washington's Marcin Gortat, fell backward into the legs of Durant, who was standing in the left corner.

The 2014 Most Valuable Player showed discomfort, and Golden State coach Steve Kerr called for a timeout with 10:26 left in the period. Durant immediately left the court and headed toward the locker room.

"(I) haven't even had a chance to take a deep breath, and now I'm talking to you guys," Kerr said. "We'll see what happens."

The Wizards and the sellout crowd held their breath when Curry pulled up for a long 3-point attempt in the final seconds.

"I'm not going to lie. When he shot it, I was a little nervous," Beal said. "He kind of shot when everybody wasn't expecting him to, and it was deep. We know he's capable of making those shots, but we were fortunate. He's been off a little bit."

The NBA leader in made 3-pointers, Curry missed all 11 of his attempts Monday the Warriors' 119-108 win at the Philadelphia 76ers.

His first three tries against Washington didn't fall, and he didn't hit his first 3-pointer of the night until the third quarter. Curry finished 2 of 9 from beyond the arc, and Golden State shot 8 of 28 from long distance.

"It was a shot that was there," Curry said of his final attempt. "Besides the last two games, it's a shot I normally make. Confident to take it. I live for those moments. You live with the result.

Green contributed 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Warriors. His two 3-pointers came in the wild fourth quarter as the lead changed sides 10 times. Golden State guard Klay Thompson scored 16.

John Wall had 12 points and matched his career high with 19 assists, and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 points for Washington.

Washington led 40-26 after the first quarter as Beal scored 16 points and 61-49 at halftime. Wall racked up 11 assists in the first half.

Curry had 15 points in the third quarter as Golden State tied the game 85-85 entering the final period.

Significant buzz existed for this game beyond the usual involving Golden State. Durant grew up in the nearby Maryland suburbs. Tuesday's appearance was the first since in Washington since the former Oklahoma City star signed with Golden State in free agency.

He did so without giving the Wizards a meeting even though Washington geared much of its roster construction over the previous two seasons in the hopes of luring, as many fans dubbed the movement, "KD2DC." Some fans greeted Durant with boos during the introductions and when he touched the ball in his brief appearance.

Scott Brooks served as coach for eight seasons at Oklahoma City with Durant. Now in his first year with Washington, his sideline presence helped the Wizards turn a dismal start into an 18-3 run over their last 21 games before the All-Star break.

"It was obviously a hard-fought game," Brooks said. "Both teams were clawing, grabbing and punching each other trying to win. I'm glad we made a few more plays."

NOTES: Warriors F Kevin Durant also sustained a hamstring injury in his lone appearance in Washington last season when he was with Oklahoma City. ... Wizards C Marcin Gortat had 12 points and 12 rebounds. ... The Warriors play at the Chicago Bulls on Thursday in the middle contest of their five-game road swing. ... Golden State dominated the first meeting, 123-92 on Feb. 2 at home. ... The Wizards open a home-and-home series with the Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday night before hosting their fellow Eastern Conference contender on Friday. ... Washington lost three in a row from Nov. 11-16, falling to 2-8 before turning their season around.