Wall, Beal lead Wizards past Pistons

WASHINGTON -- John Wall had 29 points and 10 assists, and Bradley Beal scored 25 points as the Washington Wizards dominated the Detroit Pistons in a 122-108 win Friday night.

Otto Porter scored 15 points for the Wizards (11-14), who outscored the Pistons 68-50 during the second and third quarters for a 95-77 lead.

The combination of shooting 57.9 percent from the field, sinking 12 of 25 3-pointers and committing only five turnovers more than did in the Pistons.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 24 points and Jon Leuer had 17 for Detroit (14-14).

Washington has won two straight games and four of five.

Detroit entered Friday second in the NBA in scoring defense (95.7 points per game) and had a seven-game streak of holding opponents under 100 points.

That version of the Pistons didn’t show for the first of three meetings with the Wizards. Washington scored a season-high 65 first-half points. Wall and Beal combined for 35 points in the first half as the Wizards entered the locker room leading 65-54.

Tobias Harris and Reggie Jackson each scored 14 points for Detroit while Andre Drummond had 13 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons, who shot 48.2 percent from the field, never pulled closer than 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Coming off a win Wednesday over the Dallas Mavericks, the Pistons haven’t won consecutive games since Nov. 30-Dec. 2.

Marcin Gortat had 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Wizards. Markieff Morris scored 11 points in his return after sitting out Wednesday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets. He also blocked a shot of his twin brother, Marcus, who had only two points on 1-of-8 shooting for Detroit.

Beal’s first 3-pointer doubled as the 500th of his career. He joined Gilbert Arenas and Antawn Jamison as the only players in franchise history to reach that mark.

NOTES: Players from both teams and Wizards coach Scott Brooks wore shirts pregame honoring longtime NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager, who passed away Thursday following a long bout with leukemia. “Craig taught us all a lot of lessons, even before he got sick,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “Just in the way he approached everything and had fun and understood what it was all about, this whole experience of living and even more so when he got sick. ... You have to be impressed with the way he lived his life and hopefully you learn something from it.” ...Wizards C Ian Mahinmi (knee) has been ruled out for Washington’s next game, Brooks said. The big man has ramped up his workouts, but has yet to practice. ... The Pistons head back to Detroit for Saturday’s matchup with the Indiana Pacers. ... Washington hosts the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday afternoon.