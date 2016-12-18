George helps Pacers cruise past Pistons

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Paul George had 26 points and the Indiana Pacers took control late in the first half and rolled to a 105-90 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at The Palace.

George also grabbed seven rebounds, while Pacers point guard Jeff Teague supplied 19 points, a career-high tying nine rebounds and seven assists. Backcourt partner Glenn Robinson III recorded his second double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Thaddeus Young added 12 points and Miles Turner and C.J.Miles chipped in 10 apiece for Indiana (14-14), which salvaged the finale of a three-game road trip.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's 20 points led the Pistons (14-15), who lost for the second time in as many nights. Detroit gave up a season high in points in a 122-108 loss at Washington on Friday.

Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson contributed 19 points and 10 assists, his first double-double of the season. Tobias Harris had 13 points and seven rebounds and Andre Drummond added nine points and 15 rebounds.

Veteran center Al Jefferson gave the Pacers a lift off the bench in the first half, contributing eight points and five rebounds as Indiana led 55-44 at halftime. George and Teague scored 14 points apiece, while the Pacers' defense held Detroit to 36.2 percent shooting.

Indiana scored the last six points of the half as Detroit went scoreless for 2:04. The Pacers quickly extended their lead to 19 by reeling off a 9-1 run to start the second half.

George scored the first two baskets after halftime on a layup and fadeaway jumper. Young and Teague also had buckets during that stretch to make it 64-45.

The Pistons chipped away and cut their deficit to 11 but a George triple late in the quarter allowed the Pacers to carry an 83-69 lead into the fourth.

Detroit trailed by double digits throughout the final quarter.

NOTES: Pistons PF Jon Leuer, the team's second-leading rebounder, was a late scratch because of back spasms. ... Indiana Gs Rodney Stuckey (sore left hamstring) and Monta Ellis (right groin strain) were unavailable. ... The Pacers won six of the last eight meetings at The Palace and took last season's series 3-1. ... Indiana SF Paul George entered the game second in the NBA in free-throw shooting (92.9 percent). ... The four Central Division teams behind Cleveland were separated by a game entering Saturday's action. "No one has seemed to be able to break away from the pack," Indiana coach Nate McMillan said. ... Detroit recalled rookie F Henry Ellenson and G Michael Gbinije from its D-League affiliate in Grand Rapids.