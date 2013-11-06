Preview: Wizards at 76ers

The winless Washington Wizards travel to Philadelphia on Wednesday, looking to avoid an 0-4 start for the third consecutive season as they take on the 76ers. Philadelphia rookie point guard Michael Carter-Williams struggled after being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, missing 13-of-17 shots in a 110-90 loss to Golden State. “We were sloppy,” coach Brett Brown told the Philadelphia Inquirer, “We were careless. A lot of that had to do with (the Warriors’) defense.”

Washington dropped its third straight out of the gate, falling in Miami to the Heat, 103-93 on Sunday. The Wizards have allowed 108.3 points in the early going, ranking 29th in the league, ahead of only the Los Angeles Clippers (112.5). “We need a win,” forward Trevor Ariza told the Washington Post. “Doesn’t matter what part of the season it is, you have to win.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Washington, CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (0-3): Point guard John Wall, who missed 33 games last season with a knee injury, leads Washington with 19 points and 8.7 assists. The Wizards have been without center Nene (calf) since the season opener and coach Randy Wittman said he will be a game time decision against Philadelphia. Forward Trevor Booker suffered what appeared to be a gruesome injury to his left index finger in the loss to Miami but returned to action after having it taped and will be in the lineup Wednesday.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (3-1): Predicted by many to be the worst team in the NBA this season, Philadelphia earned significant early season respect with its 3-0 start, including wins over Eastern Conference powerhouses Miami and Chicago. The Sixers beat the Wizards in Washington 109-102 last week, led by forward Thaddeus Young’s 29 points. Carter-Williams became just the second rookie to win Player of the Week honors to start his career, joining Shaquille O‘Neal, who accomplished the feat in 1992 for Orlando.

1. Carter-Williams leads all rookies, averaging 20 points and 7.8 assists.

2. In the past seven seasons, Washington has started 0-3 five times, including an 0-12 start last season and eight straight losses to begin the 2011-12 campaign.

3. 76ers C Spencer Hawes has connected on 7-of-14 from beyond the arc this season to lead the team in 3-point percentage.

PREDICTION: 76ers 97, Wizards 90