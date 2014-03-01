Preview: Wizards at 76ers

The Washington Wizards had to work overtime - and plenty of it - to escape with a win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. They’ll look to make things easier on themselves Saturday as they put their five-game winning streak on the line against the host Philadelphia 76ers. Marcin Gortat’s career-high 31 points led the way in Washington’s 134-129 triple-OT win over the Raptors, while the 76ers come in having lost a season-worst 12 straight games.

Gortat was given Friday off from practice after racking up a whopping 51 minutes against Toronto - and he wasn’t the only one logging heavy time. Bradley Beal also played 51 minutes, while Trevor Ariza played 50 and John Wall finished with 49. They may get a reprieve on Saturday night, however, as they face a Philadelphia team that has been outscored by an average of over 20 points during its losing streak as it looks toward the draft lottery.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, CSN Philadelphia, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (30-28): Washington head coach Randy Wittman found amusement in the way his team survived against a Toronto team that has been among the best in the Eastern Conference since mid-December. “My feet and back are hurting and I didn’t even play,” Wittman joked about the victory that ended a three-game losing streak to the Raptors. Washington would probably prefer to lean on Gortat less against the 76ers, as he is their lone productive big man with Nene out up to six weeks with a sprained knee ligament.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (15-43): Philadelphia may be on the fast track to a high draft pick, but head coach Brett Brown is still irate at the way his players have performed over the course of the skid. He tore a strip off guard Tony Wroten for his defensive struggles during Wednesday’s 101-90 loss to the Orlando Magic, telling the Delaware County Daily Times: “I told Tony Wroten today, ‘You’ve been AAU, and that’s not a good thing.'” AAU stands for Amateur Athletic Union, a clear indication that Brown doesn’t feel Wroten’s defense has been up to NBA standards.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Wizards lead the season series 2-1, including victories in the last two encounters.

2. Gortat has double-doubles in two of the three meetings this season.

3. Washington is 22-11 against sub-.500 teams.

PREDICTION: Wizards 108, 76ers 103