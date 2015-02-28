76ers end skid with victory over slumping Wizards

PHILADELPHIA -- The last time the Philadelphia 76ers faced the Washington Wizards, Sixers coach Brett Brown said Friday, his club seemed like “a high school team” compared to Washington.

Philadelphia showed some growth in the rematch, getting 14 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks from rookie center Nerlens Noel to beat the skidding Wizards 89-81.

Brown called the teams’ previous meeting, a 111-76 Washington runaway on Jan. 19, “a disturbing game.”

“To respond ... with this effort we had tonight, I give them credit,” he said.

Noel scored nine of his points in the last 2:58, six of them on dunks, as the Sixers (13-45) ended a five-game losing streak and sent Washington to its sixth loss in a row.

Forward Robert Covington had 13 points and guard Jason Richardson 12 for Philadelphia, which shot just 35 percent from the floor but limited the Wizards (33-26) to 32.3 percent shooting.

“Defense was the thing that set the tone,” Brown said.

The Sixers, who acquired four new players last week and saw Richardson return after missing two full seasons with knee and foot injuries, have been struggling to reestablish themselves at that end of the court.

They allowed 100 points or more in their previous four games, but Noel said he has tried to pass along the defensive principles to the newcomers and let them know “just how we operate: We’re a chippy, gritty team that’s going to go out there and compete every night.”

John Wall had 21 points and 11 assists for Washington, but his 26.9 percent shooting (7 for 26) was the worst accuracy of his career in a game when he had 20 or more attempts from the floor.

Forward Otto Porter scored 19 for Washington, which was without guard Bradley Beal (stress reaction, right leg) for the eighth straight game, and guard/forward Paul Pierce (bruised right knee) and forward Kris Humphries (strained left groin) for the second straight.

The Wizards, who started the season 22-8, have dropped 18 of their last 29 games to fall from second in the Eastern Conference to fifth. Their loss to Philadelphia, which owns the league’s second-worst record, followed one on Wednesday to Minnesota, which has the West’s worst mark.

Coach Randy Wittman said before Friday’s game that his club had “lost some confidence,” and he reiterated that afterward.

“We’re short-cutting everything,” he said. “To get out of this rut that you’re in, you can’t do that offensively.”

The Sixers did not trail after guard/forward Hollis Thompson made a 3-pointer with 42.9 seconds left in the third quarter to give them a 63-61 lead.

However, Washington cut the gap to 74-73 on Porter’s 3-pointer with 4:36 left.

Philadelphia scored nine of the next 12 points, including a 3-pointer by Richardson and two dunks by Noel, off passes by Richardson and newly acquired backup point guard Ish Smith. That put the Sixers up 83-76 with 1:59 to play. The Wizards never drew closer than four after that.

Brown said he has seen Noel’s confidence skyrocket with the passage of time, as well as the roster makeover.

“I think it’s the added responsibility after trades were made, that he’s embraced maybe more of, if you will, an important role,” Brown said. “You’re looking around -- it’s you. ... We need you.”

Noel said he “definitely” feels that way, “not only on the court but in the locker room as well. These guys are all new to this organization, so I have to do my best to help them.”

The Sixers made their first five shots of the game, two of them 3-pointers, to assume a 13-4 lead. After a quarter, they were up 28-23, only to see the Wizards score 12 of the second quarter’s first 14 points, seven of those by backup point guard Ramon Sessions, to go ahead 35-30.

Covington scored six points and Noel five in the last 5:33 of the half, helping Philadelphia go back on top, 47-42.

Covington finished the half with 10 points. Wall had 10 to pace Washington.

Porter scored five points as Washington opened the second half with an 11-0 flurry to go up 53-47, but Richardson and Covington sank 3-pointers in a 9-2 Philadelphia rush to put the Sixers back ahead, 56-55.

The lead changed hands six more times before the end of the third quarter, the last time on Thompson’s 3-pointer in the final minute of the period.

NOTES: Wizards coach Randy Wittman said G Bradley Beal is “not too far away” from returning after his leg injury. “He’s been going through game simulations,” Wittman said, “even though we may not have practiced.” ... Wittman also pronounced F Kris Humphries “day to day” with his groin strain. ... The Sixers invited select season ticket-holders to a pregame workout featuring rookie C Joel Embiid. Embiid, the third overall pick in the last draft, has not played all season after undergoing foot surgery in June. During the workout, he moved well, displayed a deft shooting touch out to the 3-point line and, contrary to previous reports, appeared to be in shape. ... Friday marked the first time in five games the Sixers did not introduce a new player. Coach Brett Brown said the roster overhaul has taken a toll on team chemistry. “If you would see what we have zeroed in on (in practice),” he said, “you would think we’re back at (Richard) Stockton (College),” site of Philadelphia’s training camp.