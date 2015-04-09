Wizards roll over 76ers for fourth straight win

PHILADELPHIA -- With star point guard John Wall resting Wednesday night, Washington Wizards coach Randy Wittman entrusted his team to two relative newcomers, Ramon Sessions and Will Bynum.

The two of them rewarded his faith by combining for 29 points and 14 assists, as the hot-shooting Wizards ripped the Philadelphia 76ers 119-90 to win their fourth straight game.

Guard Bradley Beal scored 21 points to lead the Wizards, who shot a franchise-record 65.3 percent from the floor despite resting not only Wall but forward Nene.

Center Marcin Gortat had 18 points and made 8 of 9 shots from the floor, one week after going 10 of 11 in a 106-93 victory over Philadelphia. Washington (45-33) shot 57.9 percent in that game, its previous season high.

Coach Randy Wittman was, however, most impressed with the work of his fill-in point guards, calling their effort “fabulous.”

Sessions, acquired in a trade with Sacramento on Feb. 20, had a season-high 19 points and seven assists. Bynum, signed to a 10-day contract March 27 (and for the rest of the season Monday), contributed 10 points and seven assists off the bench.

“I thought they were fantastic, running the team,” Wittman said. “Our pace was really good. You always kind of worry about that. John’s forte is the pace of the game, and I thought (Sessions) came in right away and was fabulous with our pace, and getting up and down the floor. And we just shared the ball.”

The Wizards had 35 assists on 47 field goals, put seven players in double figures and scored 54 points in the paint. Beal went 7 of 9 from the floor and made all three of his 3-point attempts, and Sessions went 5 of 7 from the floor, including 2 of 2 from behind the arc.

“We tried to get a good start going,” Sessions said. “We knew if we got a comfortable start we could keep our foot on the gas, and we just tried to keep pushing it and pushing it. Guys were making the extra pass and we were able to get the easy baskets.”

In the process, he found his comfort zone.

“Each game, no matter if it’s 15 or 30 minutes, it’s one of those things I’ve got to learn the guys, get as comfortable as possible,” he said. “With John out, I had to step in and play that role. It was good to get out there with the starters and just get a rhythm.”

Bynum suffered a hamstring injury while playing in China earlier this season, but said he’s healthy now.

“I haven’t felt this great in about six or seven months,” he said.

Forward Robert Covington scored a career-high 27 points for Philadelphia, which lost its seventh straight to fall to 13-61. The skid is the longest by the Sixers since they dropped their first 17 games of the season.

Guard Jason Richardson scored 17 points off the bench for Philadelphia, and reserve forward Thomas Robinson had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

“We started the game so poorly,” said coach Brett Brown, who saw his team fall into a 70-54 halftime hole. “I thought the first half, defensively, was just poor.”

Gortat made his first seven shots, six of them in the first eight minutes, when Washington stormed to a 27-12 lead. The Wizards maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the half, stretching it to 70-51 in the closing seconds before Richardson beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer.

Gortat finished the half with 16 points and Sessions had 14 for Washington, which shot 72.2 percent from the field in the first two quarters and generated 34 points in the paint.

“That’s too damn many points,” Brown said. “Seventy points in the first half at 70-whatever percent? That ain’t good enough. That’s where I get upset.”

Covington paced the Sixers with 17 points.

Philadelphia closed to 82-71 with 5:30 left in the third quarter when backup forward Jerami Grant capped a 10-0 run with a thunderous dunk after a steal and feed by center/forward Nerlens Noel. The Wizards countered with 3-pointers on their next three possessions by Sessions, Beal and forward Paul Pierce, respectively, to stretch their lead to 91-71.

Washington, up 95-77 at the end of the quarter, led by as many as 29 points in the final period.

NOTES: Sixers C Joel Embiid, out all season after undergoing foot surgery last summer, played two-on-two after practice Monday. Asked before the game what the next step might be, coach Brett Brown said Embiid is “probably eight to 10 days away” from engaging in more strenuous on-court activity. “Bottom line,” Brown said, “he’s moving in the direction that we’re getting closer to making a final statement on summer league.” ... Brown said there is no plan for C/F Nerlens Noel to play in the summer league. ... Washington F Paul Pierce returned after resting the previous three games. ... Sixers C/F Nerlens Noel left the game in the fourth quarter with a sprained right ankle and did not return.