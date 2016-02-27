EditorsNote: fix in 6th graph

Wizards rally to avoid loss to 76ers

PHILADELPHIA -- The Washington Wizards found themselves trailing the woeful Philadelphia 76ers late in the third quarter, but guard John Wall brought them back in a hurry.

In fact, he does everything that way.

Long regarded as one of the NBA’s swiftest players, Wall put his speed to good use while scoring six of his 23 points in a game-turning 13-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters, propelling the Wizards to a 103-94 victory on Friday night.

Wall also had 11 assists and eight rebounds, his 33rd double-double of the season. He fashioned a triple-double in a victory over Philadelphia on Feb. 5.

“He’s one of these jaw-dropping guards that you look at and you say, ‘Wow, that is just incredibly fast,'” Sixers coach Brett Brown said.

Sixers backup guard T.J. McConnell buried a jumper to give his team a 72-66 lead with 2:20 left in the third quarter, but Wall streaked the other way for a layup five seconds later. He then set up center Nene for a layup and hit a jumper from the left wing.

Forward Jared Dudley, who finished with 14 points, added a basket and Wall took a feed from fellow guard Bradley Beal and laid the ball in with 2.9 seconds left in the quarter. Dudley then swished a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, giving Washington a 79-72 edge.

Philadelphia drew no closer than four after that.

“He ignited them,” Brown said of Wall. “The end of the third period, I felt, triggered the whole thing, gave them hope, got them back in it.”

Wall said he was focused not so much on scoring as defense.

“Offense is not our problem,” he said. “We had a bad shooting night (making 42.6 percent from the floor) and still had 103 points. We have to defend. It’s as simple as that.”

He was also concerned about losing to the NBA’s worst team.

“The whole game I was thinking that,” he said. “This is a game we can’t lose, especially when we’re trying to make a run (for the playoffs). Losing a game like this would be devastating.”

Backup guard Ramon Sessions had 12 points and center Marcin Gortat contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds for Washington (27-30), which ended a three-game road losing streak.

Center Jahlil Okafor had 21 points to lead Philadelphia (8-50), which lost its seventh straight and for the 11th time in the past 12 games.

Guard Nik Stauskas chipped in 15 points and forward Robert Covington had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Sixers. Guard Ish Smith collected 10 points, eight assists and seven boards.

Brown was looking for improved defense on the part of his starters because Philadelphia allowed at least 30 points in the first quarter of its first four games after the All-Star break. His club limited the Wizards to 35.7 percent shooting from the field to take a 26-21 lead after one.

The Sixers made it an eight-point lead at 37-29 when McConnell, back after missing Wednesday’s loss in Detroit with an ankle sprain, took a feed from center/forward Nerlens Noel and nudged in a layup early in the second quarter.

The Wizards momentarily surged ahead, but the Sixers reeled off 11 straight points, the last six by Okafor, to go up 52-43. It was 52-48 at halftime and Okafor had 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor.

Washington, which shot just 39.2 percent from the field in the first 24 minutes, was led by forward Otto Porter Jr. with nine points in the first half.

NOTES: Sixers chairman of basketball operations Jerry Colangelo said before the game that he has reached “no conclusions” about the roster since joining the team in December and that he will use the final seven weeks of the season to learn as much as he can. He also said he understands that premium free agents are usually attracted to better teams. “It’s a little premature for us to think that we are that destination, but our goal is to become that,” he said. “We want to be a player.” ... Wizards G Gary Neal missed his seventh straight game with a sore right leg. ... Washington F J.J. Hickson, signed Thursday after being bought out earlier in the week by Denver, was inactive. “He just got here,” coach Randy Wittman said, “so tomorrow will be a good day for him, and we’ll begin the process there (at practice).” ... Philadelphia C/F Nerlens Noel appeared to sprain his right ankle late in the game, but he doesn’t believe the injury is serious.