Aldridge forgoes thumb surgery, leads Blazers to win

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Just 48 hours after telling the world he would be out of action for six to eight weeks as a result of thumb surgery, forward LaMarcus Aldridge led the Portland Trail Blazers past the Washington Wizards.

Aldridge scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Trail Blazers (32-13) past the Wizards 103-96 on Saturday night for only their second victory in the last seven games.

Guard Damian Lillard added 20 points and nine assists and guard Wesley Matthews scored 19 points -- sinking 5 of 11 shots from beyond the 3-point stripe -- for Portland.

Guard John Wall scored 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field to go with nine assists for the Wizards (29-15).

After telling the media on Thursday night that he would undergo surgery for a torn tendon in his left thumb, Aldridge had a change of heart. He said between Thursday and Saturday that the pain level in the thumb decreased. Another factor, he said, was the way his teammates played in a 90-89 home loss to Boston on Thursday night.

“The team needed me,” Aldridge said.

Aldridge made only 9 of 22 shots from the field against the Wizards, but his presence was felt all night.

“There was a trickle-down effect,” said Portland forward Meyers Leonard, who contributed nine points off the bench, including three clutch free throws with 1:08 left. “He was toughing it out. That’s a true leader move. He truly cares, and it showed tonight. He showed us he really cares about the season. You talk about a guy being selfless.”

Aldridge played with a splint to protect the thumb.

“There were a few moments where I got it hit and it was tender, but for the most part, it was OK,” he said. “I was trying to work with it. I figured out as the game went on how to use it.”

Portland outscored Washington 24-13 in the final 4:45 to claim victory in a game in which it trailed much of the way.

The Wizards zipped to a 13-2 lead in the game’s first four minutes as the Blazers missed their first nine shots from the field. The margin climbed to 28-14 late in the first quarter, and Washington’s lead was 55-45 at the half on 53.5 percent shooting from the field.

The Wizards were on top 83-79 before Aldridge started Portland’s final surge with two at the line with 4:45 remaining. Matthews buried back-to-back 3’s to start an 11-0 run that produced a 92-85 lead.

The Wizards, who shot only 43.6 percent from the field in the second half, never got closer than three points the rest of the way.

“We came out in the third quarter with no ball movement,” Washington coach Randy Wittman said. “When you get a 10-point lead on the road, you can’t squander it as quickly as we did.”

Portland shot only 40.2 percent from the field but won the game from the 3-point line (13 of 31 to Washington’s 5 of 15) and at the foul line (20 of 20 to the Wizards’ 11 of 14).

“That was a win we needed to get,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “It’s an understatement, but it’s good to have L.A. back. I‘m glad he had a good game. That was very encouraging. Coming off two losses (to Phoenix and Boston), we needed this one.”

It was a difficult defeat for the Wizards, who began a four-game trip that continues Sunday at Denver.

“You have to have amnesia,” said Washington guard Bradley Beals, who contributed 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. “This game is over. It’s move on to the next one. We have an even tougher task (Sunday). We just have to be ready to go.”

NOTES: Trail Blazers G Wesley Matthews said he learned of F LaMarcus Aldridge’s availability before the game. “I thought it was a glitch in my phone,” he said. “The NBA ‘Game time’ app popped up and it said L.A. will play. I thought, ‘Need to turn my phone in.'” ... The Trail Blazers played without injured starters F Nicolas Batum (wrist) and C Robin Lopez (hand) and reserve C Joel Freeland (shoulder). ... It was Portland’s 20th home victory of the season, tied with Golden State for the most in the NBA. t was also the Blazers’ 13th win when trailing by 10 or more points and improved their record at home to 8-2 in games in which they trailed after three quarters. Washington led 80-79 going into the fourth quarter. ... Portland is 18-3 against Eastern Conference opponents, its best start against the East in franchise history. ... Saturday night was the seventh time in franchise history the Blazers have shot 100 percent on 20 or more free throws. They were 15 of 15 at the line in the final 12 minutes.