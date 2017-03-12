Morris jumper in OT lifts Wizards past Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- There was no doubt that Markieff Morris' foot was on the sideline as he received the pass that set up his game-winning 20-foot baseline jump shot with .4 of a second remaining in overtime Saturday night at Moda Center.

Replays showed Morris was out of bounds, and teammate John Wall confirmed it.

"Looking at it on the replay," Wall said, "you could tell his foot was on the line."

But the play was not reviewable by NBA rules, and referees didn't see it.

The result was a 125-124 victory by the Washington Wizards over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Wall scored 39 points for the Wizards (41-24), who won their fifth straight game.

Bradley Beal had 26 points and Otto Porter 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wizards, who rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit to claim their second overtime win in as many nights.

"We've been doing that all year," Washington coach Scott Brooks said. "We never give into the game. We just keep competing for each other, and we expect to make a run. You have to continue to fight through it, and the guys did a good job."

CJ McCollum scored 34 points and Damian Lillard added 33 for the Trail Blazers (28-36), who saw the end to a four-game winning streak.

Lillard scored nine of Portland's 12 points in overtime, the last two on a driving layup to give the Blazers a 124-121 lead with 35.7 seconds left. But after Beal's two free throws closed the gap to 124-123, Lillard missed a pull-up jump shot that was rebounded by the Wizards.

After a timeout, Beal drove the right side and found Morris open in the far corner. Morris made the ensuing shot -- but that was after catching the ball out of bounds.

"You can't miss that call," Portland coach Terry Stotts said. "He was obviously out. Replays showed two referees are looking at his foot and neither one of them called it. We're in a playoff race, and we can't afford those mistakes.

"It was obvious (Morris) stepped out of bounds, and for all intents and purposes, it cost us the game."

Lead referee Rodney Mott said none of the three officials saw Morris with the ball out of bounds. After watching the replay, Mott said, "If it was reviewable, it would have been called out of bounds, Portland's ball."

The Blazers made 15 of 23 shots (.652) in running out to a 36-30 lead after one quarter, then closed the half with a 14-0 run to go into intermission in front by 21 points.

Washington outscored the Blazers 33-21 in the third quarter to close the gap to 91-82 heading into the final period. The Wizards then went on a 15-0 tear -- Wall scoring 13 of the points, including three 3-pointers -- and led 112-106 with 1:10 to go.

Lillard hit a free throw and Aminu sank a 3 to cut it to 112-110 with 48 seconds to play.

Jusuf Nurkic made a pair at the line to tie it at 112-112 with 23.3 seconds on the clock.

Wall missed a wide-open shot at the foul line just before the final horn in regulation, and it was on to overtime.

Lillard sank a 30-foot 3-point shot to give Portland a 120-117 lead with 2:16 left in the extra session. Wall scored on a drive to cut it to 120-119, and a Marcin Gortat tip-in gave the Wizards a 121-120 edge with 1:24 remaining.

Lillard hit a floater, then a driving layup, and the Blazers were back on top at 124-121 on a floater with 35.7 seconds left.

Beal made 2 of 3 at the line to trim the difference to 124-123 with 31.8 seconds to play. That set up the controversial ending.

"We shouldn't have put ourselves in position to lose that game," Stotts said. "

NOTES: Portland G CJ McCollum scored all of his 34 points in the first three quarters. He was 13 for 20 through three quarters and 0 for 3 after that. ... Both teams shot superbly. Washington shot .522 from the field and .480 from 3-point range. Portland shot .511 from the field and .500 from beyond the arc. ... Both teams were coming off overtime wins. The Blazers beat Sacramento 114-108 Thursday night; the Wizards upended Sacramento 130-122 Friday night. ... Washington is 39-16 since starting the season 2-8. ... The Wizards, who were playing their fourth game in five days, have won the last five times they've played the second of back-to-back games. "You can't give in to the schedule," Wizards coach Scotty Brooks said. "You can't give in to four games in five nights in four different cities. You have to play your game every night. We all get paid to play and coach 82 games, and we have to do it. My job is to adjust the minutes and make sure everybody is as fresh as I can."