Preview: Wizards at Bobcats

The Washington Wizards sit sixth in the Eastern Conference, a spot the Charlotte Bobcats wouldn’t mind having for themselves. The Bobcats trail Washington by three games for the coveted spot — whose owner would avoid facing Indiana or Miami in the first round of the playoffs — heading into a head-to-head matchup Monday in Charlotte. The teams have split the first two meetings this season with the road team winning each.

The Bobcats have won 10 of their last 12 home games but they’ve dropped four of their last six overall and have gotten away from what made them a playoff contender. “I want to see a recommitment to the way we were defending and rebounding early in the year consistently,” Bobcats coach Steve Clifford told reporters. “We’re sporadic now.” The Wizards seemed to be limping toward the postseason when they lost four of five earlier this month, but they have won two straight over teams that are in position to make the playoffs.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Washington, SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (38-35): Washington can present quite a matchup problem with its versatility on offense — seven players average double-digit scoring, though only six are healthy now — when everything is clicking. The Wizards shoot 38.5 percent from 3-point range — second-best in the league behind San Antonio — and have gotten solid production in the post lately. Marcin Gortat has recorded double-doubles in five of his last six games and eight of his last 10, and veteran Drew Gooden has been a key addition to the bench with big man Nene (knee) sidelined.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (35-38): Charlotte has turned things around dramatically after back-to-back dreadful seasons, but the Bobcats need to get some things right before the playoffs. They let one get away when they lost to Orlando 110-105 in overtime despite a career-high 24 points from Josh McRoberts, as a defensive lapse allowed the Magic to force overtime. Kemba Walker has been a bright spot offensively, though, scoring 20 or more points in four straight games and six of the last seven.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bobcats are 22-5 when they score 100 or more points, including a 13-1 mark at home.

2. Wizards F Trevor Ariza injured his groin in Saturday’s win over Atlanta and is questionable for Monday.

3. Charlotte G Gary Neal (ankle) has missed two straight games but expects to return against Washington.

PREDICTION: Bobcats 101, Wizards 98