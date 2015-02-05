Preview: Wizards at Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are playing more like an Eastern Conference contender than the actual contender they’ll face when they host the Washington Wizards on Thursday. The Hornets have won 11 of their last 14 games to surge to seventh place in the East, while third-place Washington has dropped a season-high four straight and six of its last eight. Charlotte has won four straight meetings including a 92-88 victory in Washington on Monday.

The Hornets have been quick to adjust to life without point guard Kemba Walker, who had surgery to repair his torn left meniscus and is expected to keep him out for six weeks. “We have a couple of guys who are going to have to score every night,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford told reporters. “Al (Jefferson) is going to have to score, I believe Gerald (Henderson) will score every night, and then I think it will be different guys different nights.” While the Hornets had two days off following Monday’s clash, the Wizards are playing their third game in four days after a 105-96 loss at Atlanta on Wednesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (31-19): Washington has lapsed on defense of late, allowing triple digits in six of its last eight games. The Wizards had only one strong quarter defensively against the Hawks, allowing 28 or more points in the other three periods and surrendering 11 3-pointers. Guards John Wall (17.5 points, 10.2 assists) and Bradley Beal (15.4 points) continue to put up big numbers and combined for 47 points against Atlanta, but the Wizards’ bench only contributed 14 points.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (21-27): Charlotte’s resurgence has been fueled at the defensive end, as the Hornets have held 13 of their last 14 opponents under 100 points. Walker’s injury makes Jefferson (17.4 points, 8.3 rebounds) the focal point at the offensive end, but it also has meant more playing time for Brian Roberts and Gary Neal, who have responded well. Roberts scored 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting Monday and is averaging 10.8 points over the past four games, and Neal added 12 points for his third straight game in double digits.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Charlotte F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has scored in double figures in five consecutive games, matching his career high.

2. The Wizards are 25-2 when they hold opponents under 100 points and 20-6 when they score at least 100.

3. The Hornets commit the fewest turnovers in the league (11.7 per game) and allow the fewest offensive rebounds per contest (8.5).

PREDICTION: Hornets 94, Wizards 92