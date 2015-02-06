(Updated: Correcting Wizards shooting in third para)

Hornets 94, Wizards 87: Gerald Henderson poured in 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting as host Charlotte rallied to beat Washington for the fifth straight time.

Brian Roberts scored all of his 12 points in the second half and Jason Maxiell added 11 points and a career-high seven blocked shots in a reserve role for the Hornets, who have won 12 of their last 15 games. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Lance Stephenson also scored 11 apiece for Charlotte.

Paul Pierce scored 19 points and John Wall tallied 15 points and 13 assists for the Wizards, who have dropped a season-high five straight and seven of their last nine. Nene and Rasual Butler each added 11 points for Washington, which scored only 13 points on 5-of-19 shooting in the fourth quarter.

Washington’s lead was as large as 11 points on several occasions in the third quarter, but Marvin Williams and Roberts made 3-pointers and Roberts scored just before the buzzer to pull the Hornets within 74-69 heading to the fourth. Al Jefferson scored six points during a 10-0 spurt that put Charlotte ahead 90-83 with 1:36 to play and the Hornets closed it out at the line.

The Hornets led by as many as seven in the first half before enduring a drought of nearly five minutes while Washington rattled off a 13-0 run. The Wizards had the margin out to eight points late in the half before settling for a 54-49 advantage at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Hornets blocked 15 shots, their most since they had a franchise-record 16 against Toronto on Nov. 25, 2009. … Wizards SG Bradley Beal injured his right big toe in the first quarter and did not return, and Washington also was without reserve C Kevin Seraphin (ankle). … Charlotte C Bismack Biyombo (knee) is likely to remain sidelined until after the All-Star break.