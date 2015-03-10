Wizards blitz weary Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Coach Randy Wittman was after the Washington Wizards to raise their intensity as they battled through a recent cold spell.

The Wizards made him happy Monday night by rolling to a thorough 95-69 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, snapping the Hornets’ five-game winning streak.

Washington center Marcin Gortat led the way with 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Guard John Wall set the tone early when the Wizards raced to a 36-21 first-quarter lead, and the Wizards held the Hornets to 32.5 percent shooting for the game.

Wittman said he thought the Wizards, who lost seven of their previous nine games, started turning the corner in a 91-85 loss at Milwaukee on Saturday, and they built off that performance Monday night.

“I told the guys, we need to match the intensity we had in Milwaukee, and they did that,” Wittman said. “I thought our effort and our defensive intensity was great. We needed a win. We needed to play like this and win. You are not going to win every game, but to have it back-to-back now, we have to keep the same intensity.”

Wall, who finished with 15 points and nine assists despite sitting much of the fourth quarter, hit his first five shots in the first quarter and pushed the tempo clearly in the Wizards’ favor. He, too, was pleased with the team’s performance.

“We moved the ball from side to side and we played team defense tonight,” Wall said. “We got back to playing how we played early in the season. I hope this is a sign of things to come. We just want to get back to winning, so hopefully we can build off this game and see the things we did well and try to improve.”

The Wizards had lost five straight to the Hornets over the past two seasons, including two defeats earlier this season.

“We knew that like the last 12 games, we’ve only beat them one or two times,” Wall said. “We’ve had big leads, and they’ve come back and beat us, so we just wanted to come out and play the right way. We’ve only got 18 games left, and we want to get back to playing the way we were early in the season.”

The Wizards pushed the margin to 19 points in the second quarter. They settled for a 56-46 halftime lead, but then quickly regained control in the second half and led 77-60 going into the fourth. The final 26-point margin was their biggest lead of the night.

Washington (36-28) also welcomed guard Bradley Beal back from a recent leg injury, and he finished with 14 points. Backup center Kevin Seraphin added 12 points, mostly in the closing minutes.

Wittman had high praise for Gortat, who scored 16 of his points in the first half. Gortat also did a good job holding Charlotte center Al Jefferson to 14 points.

“March has been playing great,” Wittman said. “Forget the 20 points. Al is a hard cover, one of the tougher covers in the league. March came out defensively and set the tone.”

The Hornets (28-34) were playing their eighth game in 13 days, and they had little energy.

Guard Mo Williams led Charlotte with 19 points, but he shot just 6-for-18 from the field and 1-for-10 from 3-point range.

“They were just more ready than we were,” Jefferson said. “They had a game plan and probably had a little bad taste in their mouth from the first two games, and they showed it.”

Hornets coach Steve Clifford credited the Wizards but acknowledged that his team was tired.

“Obviously, (the Wizards) played very well and were on the attack early,” Clifford said. “In order to have a chance against them, you have to be able to at least make it hard on them. Our guys want to win, but we played a tired game. We never found the energy level we needed to make a real run at the game.”

NOTES: Hornets F Cody Zeller left the game in the first quarter with a sprained right shoulder and did not return. Wizards G Garrett Temple tweaked a hamstring and did not play down the stretch. ... Hornets G Mo Williams was named the Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday. It’s the second time this season he has been honored, after being the Western Conference player of the week for the week of Jan. 19 while with Minnesota. He’s the first player in NBA history to win the same honor in two different conferences in the same year. ... Wizards F Kris Humphries missed his sixth straight game with a strained left groin. ... The Hornets opened a three-game homestand. They play host to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday and the Chicago Bulls on Friday. ... The Wizards return home to open a three-game homestand, starting with the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.