Preview: Wizards at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks’ rebuilding year is bordering on a full disaster, as the Bucks look to snap a nine-game skid against the visiting Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The losing streak matches the Bucks’ longest since dropping 15 in a row in 1996. While Milwaukee is reeling, the Wizards have won four of five after a 116-111 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

The Bucks have struggled to find continuity, using 10 different starting lineups through their first 13 games. “Right now we are a team that is searching - searching for an identity,” Milwaukee coach Larry Drew told reporters. “I expressed my disappointment in how we played, but the last thing I want us to do as a team is to feel sorry for ourselves.” The Wizards survived their first game without shooting guard and leading scorer Bradley Beal, who will miss at least two weeks with a stress injury to his right fibula.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN-Plus (Washington), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (6-8): Washington isn’t getting much production from the bench, but it hasn’t needed it. The starters combined for 109 points against the Lakers with point guard John Wall scoring 31 - his third straight game with 30 or more - and Nene adding a career-high 30. Beal’s absence was offset by the return of small forward Trevor Ariza, who had 13 points and seven rebounds in his return after missing five games with a strained right hamstring.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (2-11): Milwaukee is inching closer to full strength with point guard Brandon Knight working his way back into a larger role after nursing a hamstring injury. Leading scorer O.J. Mayo has disappeared recently, though, averaging 6.8 points over the past four games after scoring 18.4 points over the first nine games. The Bucks need to take better care of the ball, averaging 17.9 turnovers during their losing streak.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Milwaukee ranks second in the league with 19.9 points off turnovers per game, while Washington is close behind at 19.86 after racking up 28 points off turnovers versus the Lakers.

2. Wizards F Otto Porter, the team’s first-round pick who has not played this season because of a right hip injury, practiced for the first time Monday and is nearing a return.

3. The Bucks are 0-10 when scoring fewer than 100 points.

PREDICTION: Wizards 96, Bucks 92