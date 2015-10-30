Preview: Wizards at Bucks

After an embarrassing season-opening loss at home, the Milwaukee Bucks are hoping that the return of one of their stars ignites a bounce-back effort. Athletic forward Giannis Antetokounmpo returns to the lineup after a one-game suspension when Milwaukee hosts Washington on Friday night.

Without the 20-year-old big man in the mix, the Bucks were roasted by the new-look New York Knicks on Wednesday, dropping a 122-97 decision. “The one combination that worked was [power forward Greg Monroe],” coach Jason Kidd said of his big free-agent addition, who had 22 points and 14 rebounds. “He played well tonight. No one joined him.” The Wizards opened with an 88-87 win at Orlando on Wednesday, riding the backcourt tandem of John Wall and Bradley Beal - who combined for 46 points - to their first season-opening win since 2009. Milwaukee salvaged the finale of three meetings last season behind a career-high 30 points by Khris Middleton.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (1-0): Coach Randy Wittman is pushing for his team to pick up the pace on offense, but it took 16 fewer shots than Orlando and shot just 39.3 percent from the floor before Wall’s late basket held up as the winner. “We have a new system. For the first game it was really good but we still have a lot of things we need to work on,” Beal told reporters. Oft-injured forward Martell Webster missed the opener after revealing he has a partially torn labrum in his right hip, and his return is uncertain.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (0-1): Along with Monroe, fellow new additions Greivis Vasquez (15 points, seven rebounds, five assists) and Rashad Vaughn (10 points in 13 minutes) had solid team debuts but the unit as a whole struggled to get enough stops. “I think we were lackadaisical on defense,” point guard Michael Carter-Williams said. “We were disorganized. We’ve just got to go back to the drawing board. It’s only natural.” Eighteen turnovers - six by Carter-Williams - did not help for a team that committed the second-most turnovers in the league a season ago.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Milwaukee is 67-31 all-time at home against Washington.

2. Wall is a career 37.4 percent shooter against the Bucks, his lowest mark among Eastern Conference opponents.

3. Bucks SG O.J. Mayo (hamstring) also missed the season opener.

PREDICTION: Bucks 105, Wizards 101