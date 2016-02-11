Preview: Wizards at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks blew all of a 19-point fourth-quarter lead on Tuesday but managed to pull out the win in the final seconds and snap a five-game slide. The Bucks will try to carry that momentum through the All-Star break with back-to-back triumphs when they host the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd decided to make a lineup change to break his team out of its funk and brought Greg Monroe and Michael Carter-Williams off the bench against the Boston Celtics. “I’ve come off the bench before,” Monroe, who scored a season-high 29 points in the win, told reporters. “It’s not anything new to me. We needed a win, plain and simple.” The Wizards picked on the imploding New York Knicks to earn a second win in three games on Tuesday and got a strong effort from John Wall. The All-Star point guard delivered 28 points and 17 assists while committing one turnover in the 111-108 triumph.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (23-27): Washington guard Bradley Beal came off the bench in six straight games after suffering a concussion and a broken nose but was back in the starting lineup on Tuesday. The 22-year-old was on the receiving end of some of Wall’s assists and put up 26 points on 8-of-14 shooting while playing 32 minutes, and he has scored at least 22 points in three straight games. Beal is 8-of-12 from 3-point range in the last two contests.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (21-32): Carter-Williams scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting in 26 minutes against Boston but was not quite as willing to embrace his reserve role. ”I believe I‘m a starter in this league,“ Carter-Williams told reporters. ”I believe I can compete with all the guards in this league and have a positive impact at the beginning of the game. That’s where my head is but I can only control what I can control.” The 112 points on Monday marked the most for the team since Dec. 31 despite Miles Plumlee and O.J. Mayo, who started in place of Monroe and Carter-Williams, totaling six points in 18 minutes apiece.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bucks G Jerryd Bayless is 11-of-15 from 3-point range in the last three games and is averaging 15 points in that span.

2. Wizards PF Kris Humphries (knee) played for the first time since Jan. 3 on Tuesday and went scoreless in four minutes off the bench.

3. Washington has taken each of the first three meetings this season, including a 118-113 victory in Milwaukee on Oct. 30.

PREDICTION: Bucks 108, Wizards 106