Porter, Wizards hold off Bucks

WASHINGTON -- Otto Porter scored 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards rallied from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit for a 107-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

John Wall contributed 18 points and 16 assists for the Wizards (14-16).

Porter drained five 3-pointers, including a long ball from the corner for a 104-100 lead with 49 seconds left. His shot from beyond the arc started a 15-2 run after the Bucks (14-15) took their largest lead at 96-86 lead as Malcolm Brogdon's jumper capped a 12-2 spurt.

Washington was a different team in the home-and-home rematch compared to a 123-96 loss Friday at Milwaukee. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo impressed with 22 points and 12 rebounds Monday, but that production didn't match his 39 points in the home victory.

Washington made three of four free throws in the final 13.1 seconds to seal the victory. The final pair from Bradley Beal, who scored 16 of his 22 after halftime, came after Tony Snell missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 7.8 seconds to go.

The Wizards had won six of eight before facing the home-and-home series against the Bucks. That included a 110-105 home victory over Milwaukee on Dec. 10 in which Washington trailed 100-95 with 4:28 remaining.

Comparatively speaking, Washington played better defense in the rematch, though Milwaukee led 57-53 at halftime. Snell, a 30 percent 3-point shooter on the season, made his first five attempts from beyond the arc for 15 points in the first half before the crowd of 15,773. He finished with 20 points, but missed five of his last six 3-point tries.

Washington shot 50.6 percent from the field and sank 12 of 29 3-point attempts. Milwaukee shot 47.1 percent overall but just 9 of 24 (37.5 percent) in the fourth quarter.

Antetokounmpo had numerous dunks and layups against a suspect Wizards' defensive performance in Milwaukee. The fourth-year forward averaged 33.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in two previous games against Washington this season. He made 7 of 12 shots in the post-Christmas game but scored only two points in the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee played without several key contributors but did have Michael Beasley (foot) available for the first time since Dec. 12. He broke an 84-all tie with three straight field goals early in the fourth quarter and wound up with eight points.

NOTES: Milwaukee played without F Mirza Teletovic, who collided with Washington F Jason Smith in Friday's game and sustained concussion symptoms. Teletovic scored a season-high 25 points with five 3-pointers at Washington on Dec. 10. F Steve Novak (illness) also did not play Monday. G Rashad Vaughn (sprained left ankle) did not travel with the Bucks. ... Smith (wrist) scored three points in six minutes Monday. ... Milwaukee plays at Detroit on Wednesday. The Bucks lost the first meeting, also on the road, 98-83. ... The Wizards host the Pacers on Wednesday in the middle contest of a three-game homestand. F Thaddeus Young's basket with 0.9 seconds gave Indiana a 107-105 home victory over Washington on Dec. 19.