Middleton’s career-high 30 helps Bucks edge Wizards

MILWAUKEE -- Guard Khris Middleton scored a career-high 30 points as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Washington Wizards to 91-85 on Saturday night at BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Middleton hit six of nine from 3-point range for Milwaukee (33-29), and guard Jerryd Bayless added 13 points, as the Bucks ended a four-game skid. Forward Paul Pierce tallied 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Washington (35-28).

With both teams battling for playoff position in the Eastern Conference the game came down to the final minute. Middleton connected on a corner 3-pointer with 40.8 seconds remaining to put the Bucks up 87-84.

The basket came after Middleton missed a three from almost the same spot but Center Zaza Pachulia grabbed the miss and fed it back to the swingman for the go-ahead triple.

“That was a huge play by Z,” Middleton said. “He fought for the offensive rebound and fought the double team off to make the pass out. A lot of credit to him. He did a lot of work for me and for everybody.”

Pierce then missed a contested 3-pointer from the top of the key and Bayless sank a pair of free throws to extend Milwaukee’s lead to 89-84. After Pierce split a pair of free throws, Bayless knocked down two more to give the Bucks their first win in five tries.

Related Coverage Preview: Wizards at Bucks

Middleton enjoyed the best shooting night in his short time with the Bucks, setting career high’s in points, three-pointers made, and field goals made (11.)

“I‘m going to keep playing, keep shooting and keep playing with confidence so I can hit those shots,” Middleton said.

Guard Michael Carter-Williams had 12 points and nine assists for the Bucks, assisting on their first six field goals as they jumped out to a 16-6 advantage in the first quarter. Middleton knocked down two 3-pointers and a layup in that stretch.

Pierce blamed the defeat in part to the critical early run by the Bucks.

“We just didn’t defend the three point line well. They shot the three-ball well, especially Middleton,” Pierce said. “We got to do a better job. He is their designated shooter and we know that. We should have done a better job concentrating our effort on him, running him off the three-point line. Middleton really hurt us tonight.”

Middleton led the Bucks with 18 points in the first half as Milwaukee led 51-39 at the break.

Washington was held to 39 percent shooting in the first quarter, 33 percent in the first half and appeared unable to match their opponents’ energy on the second night of a back-to-back. The Wizards beat the Miami Heat 99-97 at Verizon Center on Friday night.

Head coach Randy Wittman acknowledged the grind of the long season may be taking a toll on All-Star guard John Wall.

“I think (Wall) is a little bit fatigued. Sometimes that happens, some nights you just don’t make shots,” Wittman said.

The Bucks opened up the second half with a 9-4 run and led 60-43 on Middleton’s corner 3-pointer with 8:54 remaining. Washington immediately answered with a 16-1 run. Guard Garrett Temple nailed a 3-pointer and later added a steal and a layup, sandwiched between back-to-back 3-pointers from Pierce, to trim the Bucks’ advantage to 61-59.

The Bucks turned it over nine times in the third quarter and were outscored 24-14. Bucks coach Jason Kidd was pleased with the effort from his team despite the errors in the third quarter.

“I thought the guys kept fighting,” Kidd said. “This shows the character that those guys have in that locker room. They went up against a very talented team in Washington and stayed together when they easily could have broken under that 14-1 run.”

With the score deadlocked at 76, the teams traded 3-point baskets after forward Rasual Butler’s dunk gave the Wizards a two-point advantage with 3:21 to play. Middleton answered with a 3-pointer at 3:12, forward Drew Gooden hit a 3 for Washington and then Middleton connected again to put Milwaukee up 82-81. Temple beat Middleton to the baseline and was fouled with 1:07 to play and Milwaukee over the limit. Temple converted the first free throw but missed the second to knot the score at 84.

NOTES: Milwaukee retired Bob Dandridge’s No. 10 jersey during a halftime ceremony. Dandridge was a four-time All-Star and averaged 18.6 rebounds and 7.3 points in nine seasons with the Bucks, including 1970-71 when he helped Milwaukee win its only championship. Dandridge’s number is the eighth to get retired in team history and the first since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had his No. 33 retired in 1993. ... The Bucks signed F Chris Johnson to a 10-day contract Friday from the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBDL. ... Washington was without F Kris Humphries and G Bradley Beal. Humphries sat out with a groin injury while Beal rested as a precaution following his recent absence due to a stress reaction in his leg.