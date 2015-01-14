Preview: Wizards at Bulls

Washington and Chicago are among the teams at the top of the Eastern Conference standings and the Wizards and host Bulls are just a half-game apart as they square off on Wednesday. Washington moved into second place in the East with an impressive 101-93 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, while Chicago sits in fourth after falling 121-114 to the Orlando Magic on Monday. The Atlanta Hawks continue to lead in the East and possess a four-game lead over the Wizards.

The defensive effort against Orlando greatly irritated Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau, who sharply criticized his team afterward to reporters. “If you don’t play with an edge, you’re in trouble,” Thibodeau said. “If you want to do something special, there’s a serious price to pay. Either you’re in or you’re out; either you are in the circle or you are out of the circle.” The teams have split two meetings this season with Washington posting a 102-86 home win last Friday when center Marcin Gortat had 21 points and 13 rebounds.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (26-12): Point guard John Wall had 25 points and eight assists against the Spurs, marking the eighth consecutive game in which he’s had eight or more assists. He had 16 points and 12 assists in Washington’s recent victory over the Bulls, one of four times he’s had a dozen assists over the last eight contests. The 24-year-old Wall has stepped up his playmaking this season with a career-high 10.3 average, which is the top mark in the NBA.

ABOUT THE BULLS (26-13): Power forward Pau Gasol continued his stellar play with 28 points and 14 rebounds against Orlando and understood why his head coach was so irate. “There was no energy, no aggressiveness, no engagement from our team, no communication, so we have to improve dramatically,” Gasol told reporters. “Can’t give up 120 points to anyone, something we have to reflect on.” Gasol has produced five double-doubles in six games, including a 46-point, 18-rebound effort against the Milwaukee Bucks.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Wizards have lost eight of their last 10 regular-season visits to Chicago but won three times there in last season’s playoff series.

2. Bulls PG Derrick Rose had 18 points and seven assists against Orlando after missing the previous game with a knee injury.

3. Washington reserve C Kevin Seraphin is averaging 15 points on 12-of-17 shooting over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Bulls 106, Wizards 103