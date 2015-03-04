Bulls motivated in win over Wizards

CHICAGO -- They didn’t have either starting guard or their top reserve forward, but the Chicago Bulls had plenty of motivation Tuesday night at the United Center.

The opponent was the Washington Wizards, who ousted Chicago from the playoffs last season and took two of the first three games in the season series this year. It might have looked like just another game to many, but the Bulls’ 97-92 victory meant more to each side.

“They’re the team that eliminated us last year in the playoffs,” said Bulls forward Joakim Noah, who recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. “When that happens, it’s always more than just (a game). Even subconsciously, it’s more than just a basketball game.”

Noah, whose emotional on-court antics were the subject of scorn by the Wizards prior to the game, was involved in the most memorable play. After catching a pass on the low post, Nene slid over in the paint and swatted Noah in the head and shoulder with 8:13 left in the fourth quarter and the Bulls up 79-72.

Nene was called for a flagrant foul, his fifth foul, and fouled out three minutes later with no points and six rebounds. Words were exchanged after the flagrant, but it didn’t escalate.

After filming an anti-violence public-service announcement earlier Tuesday, Noah fought the urge to retaliate.

“It’s part of the process and I really don’t know what to say right now,” Noah said. “I‘m just happy we won and I‘m happy I kept my composure. Just trying to put out a video a couple hours before the game about non-violence and trying to teach these kids big picture, you know what I mean? So, it wouldn’t have been a good look. Not today.”

The Chicago roster isn’t real pretty either. Starting guards Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler are out several weeks with injuries and reserve forward Taj Gibson will also miss action.

The Bulls got past it against Washington by leaning on depth and veteran leadership from center Pau Gasol, who grabbed three rebounds in the final 1:25 of the fourth with the Bulls clinging to a slim lead.

Gasol’s final rebound was at the offensive end with 8.5 seconds left after a missed 3-pointer by guard Tony Snell. The Bulls led 95-92, but sealed the win with two free-throws by Gasol, who was fouled by Garrett Temple.

“It is a collective effort,” Chicago coach Tom Thibodeau said. “You cannot replace Derrick or Jimmy or Taj individually. You have to do it as a team. They are going to keep coming and they are all tough. We are going to need a lot of resiliency and a lot of fight.”

Bulls rookie reserve forward Nikola Mirotic led all scorers with 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds, guard Aaron Brooks scored 22 points and had eight assists, and guard Tony Snell added 14 points. Gasol and Noah each logged double-doubles, with Gasol’s 20 points and 10 rebounds increasing his NBA-leading double-double count to 39.

The Wizards dropped eight straight road games and haven’t won away from home since Jan. 27. Since Washington’s previous trip to Chicago, a 105-99 win Jan. 14, the Wizards are 7-15 and have lost 12 of their past 15 games.

“The game was lost in a variety of ways,” said guard Bradley Beal, who scored 13 points. “(It was) just bad possessions, and I feel like I had a lot of open shots that I should have made, which could’ve put us in a better position to win the game.”

Guard John Wall led Washington with 21 points and 11 assists, and enter Marcin Gortat had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Guard Paul Pierce scored 16 points and forward Otto Porter finished with 11 the Wizards.

NOTES: The Bulls played their first game since losing both G Jimmy Butler (elbow sprain) and PF Taj Gibson (ankle sprain) in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers this past weekend. Butler is expected to be out three to six weeks, while Gibson could be sidelined several games. The Bulls are also without starting PG Derrick Rose (meniscus tear). ... The Bulls’ starting lineup, which had played just seven minutes together, was the 20th different combination this season for coach Tom Thibodeau. ... Wizards F Kris Humphries (groin strain) did not play, missing his third straight game.