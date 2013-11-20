Preview: Wizards at Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers hope to repeat recent history when they host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The Cavaliers enjoyed three days off following a 103-96 overtime win at Washington on Saturday, a game in which they wiped out a 15-point deficit to win their fourth straight against the Wizards. Washington snapped a four-game skid Tuesday, rallying from a 16-point hole to beat Minnesota 104-100.

The Cavaliers have overhauled the starting lineup the past two games, starting Andrew Bynum at center and inserting C.J. Miles at shooting guard for Dion Waiters. “With Bynum starting, C.J. is a guy who can stretch the floor,” coach Mike Brown told the team’s website. “He can shoot the ball, and whether he’s making shots or not, he’s got to be guarded, and he’s done a solid job defensively.” Washington is 1-5 on the road and has lost three straight away from home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Washington, FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (3-7): Washington is balanced at the offensive end with Bradley Beal (20.7 points) leading six players who average double-digit scoring. Point guard John Wall has struggled with his shot but is still managing 15.9 points and 9.8 assists and tied his career high with 16 assists on Tuesday. The Wizards have not consistently played well at the defensive end, but they have something to build on after holding Minnesota to 34.1 percent shooting in the second half.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (4-7): Cleveland’s young trio of Kyrie Irving (21.3 points, seven assists), Waiters (13.3 points) and Tristan Thompson (13.1 points, 9.9 rebounds) carries most of the weight and gives the Cavaliers a strong foundation to build around. Thompson recorded a double-double in five of his last six games, including 15 points and 12 rebounds last time out against the Wizards. The Cavaliers are improved at the defensive end - they held three straight opponents under 42 percent shooting and kept the Wizards to 39.8 percent Saturday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Irving tied his career high with 41 points Saturday and is averaging 32 points in his last three games against Washington.

2. Washington SF Trevor Ariza has missed two straight games with a strained right hamstring and is listed as questionable.

3. Cleveland’s bench averages 30.9 points and has outscored the opposing reserves in nine of 11 games, including a 22-9 edge in the last meeting with Washington.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 101, Wizards 98