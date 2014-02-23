Preview: Wizards at Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers had their season-high six-game win streak snapped in Toronto Thursday and look to get back on track Sunday when they host the Washington Wizards. Cleveland held the Raptors to 39 first half points, taking a five-point lead into the break, only to allow 37 points in the third quarter alone in what became a 98-91 loss. “For us to give up 37 points in the third quarter and expect to win on the road was tough,” coach Mike Brown told the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

Washington has put together two wins in a row following a loss in Toronto to kick off the second half, thanks to a last-second dunk from Nene in Saturday’s home win over New Orleans. Following consecutive wins over Western Conference powerhouses Oklahoma City and Portland to open their February schedule, the Wizards had dropped five of six before taking down the Hawks in Atlanta on Wednesday. Washington is in good position for an Eastern Conference playoff berth, entering play within 2 1/2 games of fourth-place Chicago.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CSN (Washington), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (27-28): Point guard Andre Miller, acquired in a three-team deal with Denver and Philadelphia at Thursday’s trade deadline, notched five points and three assists in 16 minutes in his first action since Dec. 30. Put to the side by the Nuggets after a verbal spat with coach Brian Shaw, the 15-year veteran was just happy to be back on the court for his Washington debut. “I was ready to go,” he told the Washington Post. “I’ve been sitting around for about a month and a half.”

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (22-34): Cleveland’s recent push has it within striking distance of a playoff spot in the East, but playing without the likes of Anderson Varejao (back), Dion Waiters (knee) and C.J. Miles (ankle) proved to be too much for the Cavaliers in Toronto. Of the third quarter collapse, Brown said, “We gave ourselves a chance but (the Raptors) had built too big of a lead.” Anthony Bennett lamented the end of Cleveland’s notable run but applauded the effort, even when it seemed as though things were slipping away. “We fought to the end (trying) to get it back,” Bennett told reporters. “We just came up short.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Cavaliers have beaten Washington seven times in the last 10 meetings.

2. Wizards F Al Harrington took the court Saturday for the first time since Nov. 12, going scoreless in just a minute of play following knee surgery.

3. C Spencer Hawes, acquired Thursday from Philadelphia for F Earl Clark, C Henry Sims and a pair of second round picks, registered seven points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 26 minutes in his Cleveland debut.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 100, Wizards 99