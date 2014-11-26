Preview: Wizards at Cavaliers

The Washington Wizards’ status as a legitimate Eastern Conference contender might be in jeopardy if they suffer a second consecutive loss Wednesday against the host Cleveland Cavaliers. The Wizards have the second-best record in the East but were sloppy in a 106-102 home loss to Atlanta on Tuesday. Now they get a Cleveland team that also has something to prove after a disappointing start to the season.

The Cavaliers snapped a four-game skid with an emphatic 106-74 win over Orlando on Monday, turning in their best defensive effort of the season as they held the Magic to 36.3 percent shooting and scored 25 points off 18 turnovers. The Wizards claimed a 91-78 win over the Cavaliers on Friday in Washington, holding Cleveland to a season-low 36 percent from the floor. “It will be a tough, heart-felt game like it was in Washington,” Cleveland guard Kyrie Irving told reporters. “We’re at home this time and know that we have to come out with a lot better focus, move the basketball and trust each other on both ends of the floor.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Washington, FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (9-4): Washington made it close late Tuesday against Atlanta, but it wasn’t pretty for much of the night for the Wizards, who committed a season-high 25 turnovers. John Wall (19.5 points, 9.4 assists) and Bradley Beal (15.8 points) combined for 13 of those miscues, and Beal struggled to 4-of-14 from the field on an uncharacteristic night for the star backcourt duo. The Wizards also have a tough post duo in Marcin Gortat (12.5 points, 9.1 rebounds) and Nene (10.6 points, 4.7 rebounds), though Nene (plantar fasciitis) sat out Tuesday and is questionable against Cleveland.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (6-7): LeBron James (25 points, 7.2 assists, 5.8 rebounds) has been critical of his own play at times but has recorded back-to-back double-doubles after putting up 29 points and 11 assists against Orlando. Irving (21.1 points, 4.8 assists) has done a nice job of adjusting to playing alongside James, but Kevin Love (16.2 points, 9.8 rebounds) hasn’t been consistently involved in the offense. Love’s presence in the post has aided Anderson Varejao, though, as the big man is averaging 15 points and 9.5 rebounds over the past four games and has scored in double figures in nine of 13 contests this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cleveland is 4-0 when it scores at least 20 fast-break points.

2. Wizards SF Paul Pierce (25,202) moved past Jerry West for 17th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list Tuesday and needs 77 points to match Reggie Miller (25,279) for 16th.

3. Washington is 8-0 when it commits fewer turnovers than its opponent.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 101, Wizards 98