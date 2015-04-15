Preview: Wizards at Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers were under .500 shortly before the season’s midway point and look to end the regular season in style when they host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Cleveland was just 19-20 before turning its campaign around and has gone 33-9 since that mid-January troublesome spot.

Cleveland is locked into the No. 2 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs and will face the Boston Celtics in the opening round. Washington landed the No. 5 seed in the East while sporting its best record since going 54-28 in 1978-79. The Wizards will face either the Toronto Raptors or the Chicago Bulls in the opening round. Cleveland posted a 109-97 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday for its 19th victory in its last 20 home games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (46-35): What type of energy Washington brings into the regular-season finale could be an issue after the Wizards suffered a 99-95 double-overtime road loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday and then traveled to Cleveland for the second half of a back-to-back. Four players topped 40 minutes in the marathon contest – center Marcin Gortat and point guard John Wall played 44 minutes apiece, forward Otto Porter Jr. saw 43 minutes of action and shooting guard Bradley Beal played 42 minutes. Veteran forward Paul Pierce played just 18 minutes and went scoreless.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (52-29): All-Star guard Kyrie Irving is expected to sit out the contest after leaving Monday’s game with tightness in his right hip. Irving has dealt with periodic pain in the hip and the organization is concerned about the ailment with the postseason looming. “He has less than a week to get to feeling as close to 100 percent as possible,” forward LeBron James told reporters. “We all have nagging injuries, but you want to feel as good as you can going into the postseason. That’s the only things that matters.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Cavaliers are 2-1 against Washington this season with the victories coming by an average of 32 points.

2. Wizards PF Nene (ankle) sat out Tuesday and also is expected to miss the game against Cleveland.

3. Cleveland has made a franchise-record 810 3-point baskets.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 97, Wizards 93