Cavaliers 113, Wizards 108

CLEVELAND -- Kevin Love scored 19 points in limited minutes, guard Matthew Dellavedova had 18 points and matched his career high with 12 assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Washington Wizards 113-108 in overtime Wednesday night in a game that meant little to either side.

With nothing left for either team to gain on the final day of the regular season, both sides rested most of their regular starters and were just trying to get out of the night healthy. But Wizards forward Otto Porter sprained his ankle in the third quarter and did not return.

Cavs center Brendan Haywood, who hadn’t appeared in a game since Feb. 26, split a pair of free throws with 34 seconds left in overtime to give the Cavs a 107-106 lead. Haywood then answered a basket from Wizards guard Will Bynum with a jumper from the free-throw line with 10.1 seconds left. The Wizards turned the ball over when they couldn’t get the ball inbounded and Dellavedova made a pair of free throws to secure the win. The Wizards had one final chance to tie, but Shawn Marion stole the inbounds pass and dunked to end the game.

The Cavs led most of the fourth quarter, but the Wizards tied the game at 101 with seven seconds left in regulation. The Cavs had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but Dellavedova missed a shot falling away and Kendrick Perkins missed a look off the rebound to send the game to overtime.

Martell Webster had 20 points and Rasual Butler scored 17 for the Wizards, who didn’t learn of their first-round playoff opponent until after the game. They will open on the road at the Toronto Raptors.

The only regular starter to play for the Wizards was center Marcin Gortat, while the Cavs rested forward LeBron James and only played the rest of their typical starters for the first half. It was still a good sign for point guard Kyrie Irving, who left Monday’s win over the Detroit Pistons early with discomfort in his right hip.

Irving had nine points and seven assists in 18 minutes Wednesday before departing healthy at the half. At this point, it’s all that mattered.

The Cavs have long since secured the second seed in the East and already knew their path when the day began. They will open at home against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

NOTES: Wizards C Marcin Gortat was the only regular starter in the lineup Wednesday because he played in all 82 games for the first time in his career. ... The Wizards finished fifth in the East, the same seed they were last season despite higher expectations this season. However, they posted their highest win total since 1979. “I think you always feel like things could’ve been better. It doesn’t matter what kind of season you have,” coach Randy Wittman said. ... Cavaliers F LeBron James, when asked who he would vote for MVP: “Kevin Love.” Love, of course, said in a national radio interview a few weeks ago he believed Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook should win the MVP. ... Cleveland F/C Tristan Thompson ends the season with an active streak of 288 consecutive games played.